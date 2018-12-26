VANCOUVER, British Columbia | Martin Pospisil and the Slovakians gave the Americans a scare Wednesday night.
Pospisil, a center for the Sioux City Musketeers and the leading scorer of the United States Hockey League, was part of the Slovakia team that had a 1-0 advantage after two periods during Group B action against the United States at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championships.
Two goals, 4 ½ minutes apart from Mikey Anderson and Evan Barratt, were among the highlights for the U.S., which posted a X-1 win over Slovakia at the Memorial Centre in Vancouver.
Pospisil is the only Slovakia native who plays in the USHL. He currently leads Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists), which included a goal and an assist in a recent weekend split against the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Pospisil took two shots in the game, but was unable to score. Teammate Marek Korencik gave Slovakia a 1-0 lead on a goal with 2:43 left in the second period.
Anderson, who tied the game a minute and 10 seconds into the third period, plays for the University of Minnesota Duluth. Barratt currently compete at Penn State. Respectively, Anderson and Barratt played for the USHL’s Waterloo and Team USA squads.
Slovakia will continue Group B play Thursday against Sweden.
The 43rd IIHF World Junior Championship will end with the gold medal game on Jan. 5.