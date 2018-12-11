SIOUX CITY -- Fargo's Hank Crone scored early in the third period to break a 2-2 tie and the Force dropped Sioux City to 0-3 for the month of December with a 4-2 win at Tyson Events' Center Tuesday evening.
Crone, who entered the game 10th in the USHL in scoring with 26 points, got his fifth goal of the season with Christoffer Bjork getting an assist for his second point of the game.
The teams traded goals through two periods with Fargo leading 2-1 after the first period and the Musketeers tying the game in the final minute before the second intermission on Jack Babbage's first tally of the season.
Aaron Grounds scored the Sioux City goal at 12:38 of the opening period off assists from Kevin Lomabardi and Brady Smith to counter and early goal by Bjork.
The Sioux City attack was stymied much of the second and third period after Martin Pospisil, the league's leading scorer, engaged in a fight with Fargo's Xan Gurney at 14:44 of the middle period and did not return to the game until the closing minutes.
The win was the second in a row in Sioux City for the Force, who also escaped with a 2-1 overtime win on Nov. 23. The Musketeers are 2-1 in games played in Fargo this season.
The Musketeers (13-6-3, 29 points) are now in a tie with Fargo for fourth place in the Western Conference, but played two fewer games than Fargo (13-8-3).
Sioux City has a two-game set with Dubuque at the Tyson Center coming up this Friday and Saturday.