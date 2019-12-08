Chase Mann scores hat trick in Metros' 6-1 win over Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sioux City Metros prep hockey team needed a little bit of time to get going early Sunday morning.

After a scoreless first period between the Metros and the Lincoln Junior Stars, Sioux City scored four goals in the second frame en route to a 6-1 win.

Dayson Tucker scored the first goal of the game 3 minutes, 29 seconds into the game, and Colby Nieman helped out with the assist.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chase Mann scored the next two goals, both within 57 seconds. His first goal was assisted by Tyler Ownby and Smith Archer assisted on Mann's second goal.

Cale Bricker scored the next two goals for Sioux City, one in the second period and one in the third.

Taylor Frerichs had assists on both goals, but Nieman had the other assist on the first goal while Cade Hesse had an assist on Frerichs' second goal.

Mann then scored again in the third period, and that gave him a hat trick. Mann scored 12:26 into the period. Mann has 12 goals on the season.

Collin Patrick had 29 saves as the Musketeers goalie out of 30 attempts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0