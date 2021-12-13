'Cut, cut, cut, cut': Inside the Omaha Lancers' off-ice meltdown

As the Omaha Lancers hockey team goes to battle on the ice, seven United States Hockey League playoff championship banners hang from the rafters above, three more than any other team in league history.

The Lancers once had a sellout streak that rivaled that of Nebraska football, and even in recent years have continued to be one of the USHL’s top draws.

In short, the Lancers for decades have been a model franchise among America’s top-tier junior hockey teams. Which only makes the team’s recent off-ice meltdown all the more baffling.

A new head coach inexplicably fired six weeks into the season, despite an 8-4-2 record.

Players nickel-and-dimed into paying for their own sticks and post-game meals, violating the standards of a profit-making league that pledges to provide for its unpaid teenaged players.

A long-haul, cross-country bus ride that may have violated federal safety standards.

A three-game player boycott, which sparked a league investigation and the decision by the team to put its president on administrative leave.

“It’s a little shocking it got to be such a dumpster fire,” one Lancers fan said during a recent game.

Said a former Lancers employee: “We went from being the New York Yankees of junior hockey to an AA team that makes their players pay for their own gear.”

Indeed, how did it all come to this?

World-Herald interviews with more than half a dozen Lancers coaches and office staffers trace it to the decision three years ago by principal team owner Anthony “Koots” DiCesare to put his friend in charge of the team.

David DeLuca, a former Las Vegas fire captain, had no previous experience running a hockey team. And his abrasive manner came to wear on staff. The team’s finances badly eroded, including the loss of hundreds of thousands of corporate sponsorship dollars.

Then in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, cutting the Lancers’ attendance by half.

As the dollars melted away, budget-cutting that at first was mostly limited to the business side began to cut deeply into hockey operations, including elimination of more than half of the hockey coaching and support staff, cuts to equipment budgets and scrimping on travel.

It all came to a head when DeLuca — for reasons not completely understood — fired the head coach the team had just hired months earlier.

And after DeLuca went on a profane rant in the office against the interim head coach, the last remaining hockey staffers quit and the players decided to boycott future games. That’s what finally prompted the league to step in.

Former USHL commissioner Bob Fallen called the Lancers’ slips and fall sad and unfortunate.

“You just have an owner in place who doesn’t completely embrace the mission of the league and its standards, and that’s important,” said Fallen, league commissioner from 2014 to 2017. “The USHL is the top of the food chain in junior hockey, and you have to run it as such.”

The storied Omaha sports institution that this year is celebrating its 35th anniversary now faces an uncertain future.

Some players are asking to be traded. There are rumors the team could leave Omaha.

Most Lancers staffers interviewed say the only solution they see is for DiCesare to sell the team. A source with knowledge of the situation said it appears that may be in the works, with at least two different local Omaha ownership groups among the potential buyers.

Meanwhile, the Lancers are back on the ice and playing on. In fact, one of the most remarkable things amid all the furor is how the players have responded.

They took a stand. And both before their boycott and since, and under two different head coaches, they just keep winning.

“I’m really proud of the players and how they’ve reacted and conducted themselves,” said Tate Maris, the Lancers’ former goalie coach.

* * *

It’s likely few teams in any sport got off to a more inauspicious start than the Omaha Lancers, who went 0-48 in their inaugural season in 1986-87.

But even as the losses piled up, the new junior hockey league team attracted a following. They were lovable losers, and the first hockey team in Omaha since the Omaha Knights professional team folded in 1975.

In Tier 1 junior hockey, the nation’s best 16- to 21-year-old hockey players seek to develop their game and go on to play in college and the pros. Nearly 99% of the players will play in college, and about 50 per year are drafted into the National Hockey League.

The USHL now has 16 teams spanning the upper Midwest, including teams in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.

In 1988, Omaha businessman Ted Baer bought the Lancers from their founding owners and made two critical moves.

Baer was able to arrange the team’s move from the tiny city-owned Hitchcock ice arena into the 6,000-seat Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum. Baer also hired a former league champion coach.

In his first season in 1989-90, Frank Serratore guided the Lancers to a regular season championship and the Clark Cup, the coveted trophy that goes to the USHL’s playoff champion.

The Lancers suddenly became an Omaha sports phenomenon, selling out 241 straight games over nine seasons.

Though the sellout streak eventually ended when the University of Nebraska at Omaha started a hockey team of its own, the Lancers maintained a loyal following, year after year reporting an average of more than 3,000 fans per game. The championships continued, too, as the team won seven Clark Cups between 1990 and 2008.

The Lancers went through a couple of ownership changes after Baer sold the team in 2004, and a decade later the team was purchased by the man who would help write the latest chapter in Lancers lore: Koots DiCesare.

* * *

When the new principal owner of the Lancers was introduced in October 2014, DiCesare said he was “looking forward to the challenge of building on the rich heritage of the Omaha Lancers.”

The Crossbar Down LLC ownership group the New Jersey native headed reportedly paid just under $5 million for the team. And DiCesare treated his investment seriously. But as one former Lancer official would later say, if you own a junior hockey league team in hopes of making a lot of money, you probably own it for the wrong reason.

DiCesare had been a two-sport athlete at Harvard University who had earned an MBA from the school before going on to a successful investment career. It’s unclear what background he had in hockey, but his sons played high-level youth hockey, including one who would go on to skate for the Lancers.

Until the pandemic hit, DiCesare was frequently in Omaha around the Lancers offices at Ralston Arena, the team’s home since 2013. DiCesare at one point was named to the USHL’s six-owner executive committee.

Fallen, the USHL commissioner at that time, said he at times “locked horns” with DiCesare. Fallen declined to elaborate other than to say he thought DiCesare was “doing some things not in the best interest of the United States Hockey League.”

Then in 2017, DiCesare brought in DeLuca — said to be his best friend — to work in the Lancers office.

DeLuca had recently retired after 30 years as a firefighter. DeLuca “quickly established himself as the natural leader for the Lancers front office,” according to his former bio on the team’s website. He was named president in March 2018.

DeLuca and DiCesare were so close that several say DeLuca wasn’t even paid for his role.

“He does this for the love of the game and his close relationship with Koots, and also does it for the guys,” said Ricky Bertz, the CEO of the Omaha Beef football team who came to know DeLuca.

With DeLuca in charge, sources said, DiCesare had firm control of everything. “Nothing in that organization, from the hockey side or business side, happens without Koots’ thumbs up or thumbs down,” one source said.

DeLuca and DiCesare did not return calls. A USHL representative said team officials would have no comment.

DeLuca was initially well-liked in the office, a former office worker said, a carefree guy who was fun. But over time he came to be seen as an office bully, numerous sources said.

“It’s his way or the highway,” one source said. Said another: “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about, but he’s insanely confident, and he’s the boss.”

And under DeLuca’s leadership, the team’s finances began to badly slide. Not only did DeLuca not know hockey, he had no community ties.

The previous president who had stepped down in 2018, former UNO hockey star Bryan Marshall, was polished and respected around town. Those connections helped the Lancers maintain more than $600,000 in corporate sponsorships, according to several sources.

Under DeLuca, those critical resources began dwindling, by some estimates falling by three-fourths. The financial pinch was felt around the office. The staff shrunk and employees were asked to take on more and more responsibility, without more pay.

“As the revenues went down, it was cut, cut, cut, cut to show the shareholders we were still doing OK,” one former Lancer staffer said. “The business side of the team was broken.”

Then in March 2020, the pandemic hit, just as third-year coach Dave Wilkie’s Lancers team was in the running for a league crown. The rest of the season was shut down.

When the 2020-21 season began the next fall, COVID restrictions limited crowd sizes, and many people weren’t willing to sit in a crowded indoor arena. Ticket sales — the No. 1 revenue source — plummeted.

According to calculations based on game attendance reported to the USHL, the Lancers’ average gate dropped from 2,900 to 1,500. The USHL league average dropped even more, from 2,500 to 1,000. And this year, the Lancer numbers still haven’t rebounded, so far averaging under 2,000.

One Lancers official said he sensed DeLuca’s desperation over finances last season, with the president saying things like “we need to win” so they could host more playoff games. And by that time, budget cuts handed down by management were impacting the hockey operations side.

The team’s strength and conditioning coach was cut. Travel was limited; the team was more likely to bus straight to an away game and straight home without staying in a hotel.

Equipment budgets were cut, too. But several coaches said Wilkie was able to cushion the blow by supplementing hockey operations with his own funds from an Omaha hockey academy he owns and operates.

Why was Wilkie willing to do that? Wilkie declined to comment for this story. Maris put it simply: Wilkie, himself a former Lancer player, is a hard-driving coach, cares about his players and wants to win.

Then near the end of the season last March, DeLuca fired associate head coach David Nies, Wilkie’s top assistant. Team sources say DeLuca became upset when Nies did not attend a meeting with boosters, sending another coach in his place instead.

Coming just as the Lancers were entering the playoffs, some former Lancers coaches now liken the situation to the plot of the movie “Major League,” where a baseball team owner intentionally sabotages her team because of ulterior business motives.

Not long after the Lancers were eliminated from the playoffs, Wilkie was gone, too. In July, the Lancers announced that Wilkie was being replaced by Chadd Cassidy, a New York native who had been a former head coach in the American Hockey League.

Wilkie said at the time he was leaving for health reasons, and he subsequently underwent a heart procedure. DeLuca, in an email to season ticketholders, suggested Wilkie had been pushed out, saying “a change was in order.”

Regardless of the reason, it was only after Wilkie was gone that the efforts he had made to financially protect the hockey side of the Lancers became apparent.

“David DeLuca couldn’t tell David Wilkie what to do,” Maris said. “Things (financially) were much worse than they looked.”

* * *

When the Lancers players pulled out their jerseys for the new 2021-22 season this fall, they found their names were screen-printed on the back, like those of a pee wee team, rather than sewed on as was typical for top-flight hockey teams.

That move — which likely saved a few hundred dollars — was just the first of many indications of how the Lancers this season would be cutting corners on their players.

The most drastic change for the team came on the staff side.

Wilkie at times had as many as nine paid coaches, player personnel managers and support staff. Cassidy essentially started the season this fall with only three paid staffers: a single full-time assistant, a trainer and an assistant general manager for personnel who was based on the East Coast.

Maris would continue on as goalie coach but be paid nominally. “We don’t have any money to pay you,” Maris said DiCesare told him. Maris, whose main job was coach of an Omaha youth team, was willing to take the deal to further his coaching career.

The full-time equipment manager was out, too. Management tried to get a parent host of a Lancer player, known as a billet, to serve as unpaid manager. When that didn’t work out, the team trainer was asked to take on those duties, too.

Then early in the season, management refused to pay the bill for the video software the Lancers use to break down game film and prepare for upcoming games. Video is an essential preparation tool today for sports teams, from high school on up.

“It’s like a coach without a whistle,” Maris said.

Maris said the budget for hockey sticks was cut in half, some players resorting to buying their own. And players also had to pay for their post-game meals.

While such cost shifts might not seem like a big deal, that’s not the standard for Tier 1 junior hockey leagues like the USHL. That’s how the league competes with Canadian junior leagues, which pay their players, while also preserving players’ amateur eligibility to play in college.

“All the owners know what the Tier 1 standards are,” Fallen said.

Most concerning among the cost-cutting allegations was a bus trip the Lancers took after a season-opening tournament in Pittsburgh.

Maris and another source said that apparently to save lodging costs on the return trip, the bus drove 18 hours straight, with the same driver. If true, that would be a violation of federal regulations, which limit bus drivers to 10 hours of driving, and only after they are off duty for at least eights hours.

One source said that 13 hours into the drive, assistant coach Sean Walsh and trainer Nick Hart were talking to the driver to keep her awake, though she assured them she was fine.

“She was literally drifting,” the source said. “It was scary.” The story particularly strikes a nerve in the junior hockey community. In 2018, the crash of a bus carrying a Canadian junior team left 16 dead.

Maris and other sources said Cassidy, who did not return repeated messages from The World-Herald, did his best to work through the budget constraints set down by management. But in the end, his efforts might have led to his ouster.

One source said it soon became apparent that DeLuca was working to push out Cassidy, talking to players behind the coach’s back and asking questions like, “What don’t you like about Chadd?”

On Nov. 9, Cassidy was told during a meeting with DeLuca he was out as coach. Walsh would be the interim coach.

But the next day, Walsh pointed out to DeLuca there was a problem: USHL rules required two coaches on the bench. Since Maris’ primary job was coaching his youth team on weekends, he wouldn’t travel with the team, leaving Walsh as the only coach.

DeLuca’s first laughable solution was to have an injured 20-year-old Lancer player serve as a coach. But when told the coach had to be certified, DeLuca told Cassidy to come back.

Cassidy coached the team through a weekend sweep of Sioux Falls, his status still in limbo.

The following Tuesday, Cassidy met again with DeLuca. The coach who had just months earlier moved his wife and children to Omaha from New York — and whose team was fighting at the top of the league standings — was told he was out for good.

“What happened to Chadd Cassidy was so egregious,” one Lancer source said.

DeLuca then sent an email to the Lancers host families. “To keep you in the loop and hopefully ahead of the rumor mill, Coach Cassidy has stepped down,” he wrote.

Two days later, on Nov. 18, everything that had been brewing for years in the Lancers offices finally came to a head.

Walsh went into DeLuca’s office to ask about his status. Since he was now interim head coach, would he be paid more?

Two sources say DeLuca exploded, swearing and telling Walsh he wasn’t interim coach anymore. DeLuca kicked him out of his office and followed him down the hall. “F—-ing turn around, I dare you,” DeLuca reportedly said. Walsh kept walking.

After Maris witnessed the incident, he sat down with Walsh and said that was it. “I am not going to be part of this anymore,” he said.

One of the team captains soon came in, and the goalie coach told him he was quitting and why. The captain brought in the other two team captains, and they told the coaches they were considering a team boycott of their three weekend games.

The coaches warned the players it was no small matter. “This is the USHL,” Walsh reportedly told them. “This will be huge.” But the captains voted unanimously not to play.

Soon after, Maris, Walsh and trainer Hart informed DeLuca of the players’ decision. And by the end of the meeting, all three staffers had resigned.

The coaches then contacted a representative of USA Hockey, which oversees the USHL, about what was brewing in Omaha. By the end of the day, the league had announced the postponement of the games and the launch of its third-party investigation.

Maris said Terri Phillips, who had worked for more than 30 years in the Lancer business office, was in tears after it all went down. “You guys might just have saved the Omaha Lancers,” she said.

Maris said he was most impressed by the players and their stand.

“They took their careers in their own hands,” he said. “They said this is not OK and not the way to treat people. To sacrifice like that for the greater good is insanely impressive.”

And the team is continuing to impress on the ice under new Lancer head coach Gary Graham.

“They’ve got a good feeling about their group right now,” Graham said after a recent victory over the arch-rival Lincoln Stars that had cheers echoing from the locker room. “The future is bright for these guys.”

Several sources who spoke with The World-Herald had already told their stories to the USHL’s investigator. The league has not yet released the results of its probe, issuing a brief statement saying it was getting the club’s full cooperation.

One former Lancer official said that if the final solution is for DiCesare to sell the team, that can’t happen soon enough.

“He treated the Lancers like it was Wall Street,” the source said. “It was a junior hockey team in Omaha, Nebraska.”

