Des Moines bounces back to beat Sioux City on Saturday

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Buccaneers scored three goals in the second period on Saturday to force a split of a two-game weekend series with the Sioux City Musketeers.

The Buccaneers defeated the Musketeers 6-2 on Saturday.

Des Moines' three goals in the second period came within 11 minutes of one another. Yaroslav Alexeyev broke a 1-1 tie early in the frame with the first goal, then Matt Choupani scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season on back-to-back goals.

Ian Malcolmson tied the game at 1-1 for the Musketeers with a late goal in the first period. Jackson Nieuwendyk had the assist.

Sam Stange scored a goal in the third period to try to chip away at the Bucs' lead. Stange's goal was assisted by Christian Jimenez and Malcolmson.

Des Moines followed suit with two more goals in the third period.

Sioux City employed two goalies during the loss. Aidan Harper had 19 saves but also allowed the six goals.

Harper was pulled for Connor Androlewicz, and in the final 8 minutes, 2 seconds, Androlewicz had four saves.

The Buccaneers outshot the Musketeers 29-28 in the game.

