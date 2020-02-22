Fargo erases 4-1 deficit to beat Sioux City in overtime

FARGO, N.D. — The Sioux City Musketeers gave up a 4-1 lead Friday to the Fargo Force en route to a 5-4 overtime loss on the road.

The Musketeers trailed 1-0 early in the game, as Aaron Grounds scored 7 minutes, 53 seconds into the game for the Force.

Then, the Musketeers scored all four of their goals consecutively.

Ian Malcolmson started the rally on a goal with 10:17 left in the first period. Sam Stange and AJ Hodges had assists on the first goal.

David Gucciardi scored a goal in the final 10 seconds of the first period. Christian Jimenez and Josh Nixon had assists.

Nixon then scored the second period's lone goal, and that came with 9:34 remaining. Gabe Blanchard and Gucciardi assisted on the goal.

Nixon scored again with 15:50 remaining in the game. Joel Maatta had the lone assist.

Then, the Force went on their scoring rally. Oliver MacDonald, Carter Randklev and Austin Crossley scored in the final 13 minutes to tie the game. MacDonald also had an assist during the third-period rally.

Noah Beck scored the game-winning goal with 29 seconds left in the overtime period.

Ethan Haider had 29 saves as the Musketeers' goaltender.

