Fargo scores late to defeat Sioux City 3-2

SIOUX CITY — Fargo scored a goal with 1 minute, 15 seconds left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie and lead the Force to a 3-2 United States Hockey League win over Sioux City in a game played at Tyson Events Center Thursday.

Zach Faremouth got his second goal of the season to score the winner for Fargo, which is in a four-way tie for second place in the USHL Western Conference with 23 points (11-7-1).

Sioux City missed a chance to move closer to the middle of the USHL pack and remains in seventh place in the West with 19 points (8-10-3).

The teams scored a goal each in both of the first two periods and were tied 2-2 going to the final stanza. Jack Dunlap put the Friday up 8:03 into the game but Sioux City's Ethan Harrison got the equalizer at 13:33 of the opening period.

Luke LaMaster got his first goal as a Musketeer when he skated between to Force defenders and beat Fargo goalie Cole Brady. The lead lasted just 15 seconds of playing time as Tristan Broz scored his seventh goal of the season to knot things back up at 2-2.

Connor Androlewicz stopped 18 shots in net for the Muskies, who host Fargo again Friday.

