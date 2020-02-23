Fargo shuts out Sioux City Musketeers, 2-0

FARGO, N.D. — The Sioux City Musketeers lost their fifth straight game in regulation on Saturday, as the Fargo Force won 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd at Scheels Arena.

Adam Gajarsky scored the Force's first goal 85 seconds into the game. Kaden Bohlsen had the assist on that one.

No goals were scored in the second period, but the Force added on an insurance goal in the third period.

Oliver MacDonald scored on an empty net goal with 18 seconds left in the game, as the Musketeers were searching for their game-tying goal. Gajarsky assisted on the empty-netter.

The Musketeers took 22 shots, and Force goalie Cole Brady stopped all of them. Tommy Pasanen led the Muskies with five shots.

Ethan Haider took the loss by allowing the first-period goal. Haider, however, had 30 saves on the night.

Sioux City hasn't won a game since Feb. 8, and it has lost its last three contests against the Force.

The Musketeers are at Dubuque and Cedar Rapids this weekend.

