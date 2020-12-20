For second straight day, Sioux City Metros defeat Cedar Rapids

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros scored five goals on Sunday to defeat Cedar Rapids 5-2 at IBP Ice Center.

The Metros scored the first and only goal of the first period. Tyler Ownby scored on a short-handed goal with 4 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the first period.

Ownby has scored seven goals since Halloween, including one during Saturday's win over Cedar Rapids.

Ownby then helped out Kai Barner score two goals in the second period. Barner scored his first goal at the 8:57 mark, and Chase Mann had help with the other assist on that play.

Then, the Metros took advantage of a Cedar Rapids penalty at the 15:14 mark. Barner scored his second goal of the day. Ownby and Ethan Burge had assists on that play.

The Metros scored two goals in the third period. Brenden Lynch scored at the 5:17 mark and Mann picked up his second assist there.

Landon Topf scored for the second time this weekend with 5:21 left in the game. Topf's goal came on a power play. Carter Johnson had the assist.

Keegan Devries had 15 saves on Cedar Rapids' 17 shots. The Metros outshot their opponent 38-17.

