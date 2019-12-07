Mann, Tucker score pair of goals en route to Metros goal

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sioux City Metros forward Chase Mann scored two early goals on Saturday that helped the Metros beat the Lincoln Junior Stars 5-1.
Mann's first goal came quickly, as his first shot found the net 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the game. Smith Archer and Dayson Tucker had assists on Mann's first goal.
Then, at the 12:12 mark, Archer and Tyler Ownby helped Mann score his second goal.
Mann has nine goals on the season.
In the second period, Tucker scored a pair of goals. Tucker scored his goals in a span of 8:12.
Cale Bricker and Ethan Burge assisted on Tucker's first goal, but Tucker's second goal came on a penalty shot.
The third Metros goal came on a power play from Taylor Frerichs. Frerichs' goal was assisted by Burge and Kai Barner. Tucker had three points on the day.
Sioux City outshot Lincoln, 30-20.
Metros goalie Collin Patrick saved 19 of 20 shots.
The Metros and Junior Stars play at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.