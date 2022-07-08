McGroarty makes history, picked 14th by Winnipeg in NHL Draft

Nebraska native and Lincolnite Rutger McGroarty hoped to hear his name called in the NHL Draft's first round Thursday in Montreal. He didn't have to wait long.

After Nos. 1 and 2 picks Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec became the highest-drafted players from Slovakia, McGroarty made some Nebraska hockey history when he went 14th to the Winnipeg Jets.

He became the highest-drafted player from the state. The Lincoln product spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He was the first player from the state of Nebraska to play for the national development program.

"I mean, it's awesome," McGroarty said about the Nebraska hockey community during his ESPN interview. "You've got the Ice Box, home of the Lincoln Stars. It's a great rink, great atmosphere and a lot of die-hard fans there."

McGroarty, 18, tallied 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games with the U-18 team last season in the USHL. He had 69 points (35G, 34A) in 54 games overall, including nine points (8G, 1A) in six games at the U-18 World Championship as the USA won silver.

He was also the fourth first-round pick from the USA U-18 team when his name was announced. By the end of the first round, six were drafted from the group.

"We're a competitive group, we saw it every day in practice," McGroarty said. "There's going to be a lot of NHLers off that team."

The 6-foot-1 right wing will play next season with the Michigan Wolverines, joining U-18 teammate and the 13th pick in the draft, Frank Nazar.

"I just like to show that, 'Hey, I’m a kid from Nebraska' — a nontraditional hockey market — and hopefully someone sees me talking right now and says, 'I’m from Nebraska and I want to play some hockey,'" McGroarty said during a news conference. "I wouldn’t say anomaly. I would just say I want to inspire other kids from those nontraditional hockey markets and it’s really cool."