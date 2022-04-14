Morningside grad Meredith Lang a finalist for NHL's Willie O'Ree Award

SIOUX CITY — Meredith Lang was a Morningside University hero in track and field, but it's her actions in the world of hockey that might be her most heroic yet.

Lang, a 15-time All-American for the Mustangs who won two USTFCCCA Outdoor Athlete of the Year Awards and two Division II Heptathlon Championships, and competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2004, might be about to win one of hockey’s most prestigious awards.

Lang played hockey up until her junior year of high school, and is one of three finalists for the National Hockey League’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, an annual award that recognizes “an individual who through the game of hockey has positively impacted his or her community, culture, or society.”

Lang has worked hard over the past few years to make the world of hockey more inclusive for the youth BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) community. Inspired by her own two daughters, Lang founded the Hockey Niñas, a youth team in Minnesota with a focus on getting more girls of color to play the game.

Later, Lang and Bemidji State hockey alum Tina Kampa also cofounded Minnesota Unbounded, which is a Twin Cities based tournament team that is focused on showcasing girls of color in hockey, a historically underrepresented group within the sport's community.

Lang, whose work with Minnesota Unbounded has been written about by outlets like NHL.com and ESPN, is excited that her efforts in helping diversify the sport are starting to gain attention around the country.

“This work has been kind of eight years in the making, and I feel incredibly blessed that, out of all the programs out there doing amazing work, that mine is getting recognized,” Lang said. “For me, it’s just trying to take it all in and talk about the work that we’ve been doing."

As a game that takes place 10 months out of the year, hockey takes a commitment from families that few other sports require. Lang said the challenge isn’t so much in convincing BIPOC families to try the sport, but in getting them to stick with it.

“What I find in the BIPOC community is that it’s a retention issue,” Lang said. “That is more the problem. Our communities are able to find out about it through word of mouth, but are they able to stay in it through positive experiences and feeling like they belong? Those are the things I really try to push within organizations.”

As Lang put it, the “if you build it, they will come” model of sports and community involvement doesn't work anymore. Instead, it requires work to make sure that kids from underrepresented communities feel at work in the hockey world.

“You actually have to go into these communities, and make sure your infrastructure is set up to have an environment for our players of color to feel accepted, to feel like they have a place to belong, because there are so many barriers that are in place before they even step out onto the ice. That is what I encourage, is just to really have a welcoming environment for players of color.”

Lang has seen her work positively impact many kids lives already, with one example hitting particularly close to home. Her youngest daughter, 11-year-old Mia, didn’t have the passion for hockey at first that her older sister, 13-year old Aubrey, has always had.

While Aubrey ‘eats, breathes, and sleeps everything about hockey,” according to Lang, it was more of a challenge to keep Mia enthusiastic about the game, until she became a part of Minnesota Unbounded.

At that point, the light finally came on.

“She really saw herself in the game, which is very important,” Lang said. “She saw these other mentors and what they could do and how they could grow the game within the BIPOC community, and she really just wanted to spearhead that.”

Mia then decided to volunteer at the Hockey is for Me program, put on by the Minnesota Wild. Her job was to help show some of the children, who were between the ages of six to nine, how to skate.

According to Lang, Mia worked extra hard with a little girl named Nina, who expressed her appreciation at the end of the session by calling Lang’s youngest daughter her “best friend.”

“That’s all Mia needed to hear,” Lang said. “She was like, 'I’m a coach, I’m amazing, I taught her how to skate, this is where I belong. I’m a hockey player.’ Sometimes, she’d be like “I’m a gymnast. Now, nope. I’m a hockey player.”

