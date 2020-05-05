Musketeers make three first-round picks in Tuesday's USHL Draft

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers on Tuesday made three first-round picks in the Phase II United States Hockey League Draft.
In all, the Musketeers selected 19 players on Tuesday after drafting nine in Monday's Phase I draft.
Sioux City started off its run on Tuesday with the third overall pick, and it took Matteo Costantini. Costantini is a center, and played the last two seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Costantini had 68 points this season for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.
The Musketeers then had the No. 7 pick, and with it, they took defenseman Daniel Laatsch from the USA U-18 team. The Altoona, Wis., native scored seven points this season with Team USA.
Daniel Adamson was the last player taken in the first round by the Musketeers, and he is also a defenseman. Adamson played this season for Dexter Southfield School (Mass.) and had 23 assists in 30 games.
Sioux City didn't have a pick in the second round, but it did in the third round, and with the second pick of the third round, it took goalkeeper Alexander Tracy out of Chicago.
Tracy played for the Johnstown Tomahawks in the North American Hockey League this season. He was 17-4 with 696 saves. He also recorded four shutouts.
On Monday, the Musketeers took three players in the top-50 selections.
The Musketeers also had the No. 2 pick, but used it to tender Nick Pierre.
With the 17th pick, the Musketeers took center Jimmy Clark from Edina, Minnesota. Clark amassed 15 points this season for the Edina High School hockey team.
"Jimmy plays an honest, relentless 200-foot game from the center position," Musketeers general manager Andy Johnson said. "He was the top offensive threat for Edina High School in Minnesota last year as a 9th grader which is extremely impressive. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and will be an immediate offensive contributor when he arrives.”
Connor Welsh was taken with the 26th pick, and he is a center. The Greenwich, Conn., native had 14 assists this season for Brunswick School.
In round three, the Musketeers took Garrett Brown out of San Jose, Calif. Brown had 10 assists for the Sharks U-15 team.
According to Johnson, Brown "has the mobility and stick to be a power-play quarterback in this league."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!