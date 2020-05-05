Musketeers make three first-round picks in Tuesday's USHL Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers on Tuesday made three first-round picks in the Phase II United States Hockey League Draft.

In all, the Musketeers selected 19 players on Tuesday after drafting nine in Monday's Phase I draft.

Sioux City started off its run on Tuesday with the third overall pick, and it took Matteo Costantini. Costantini is a center, and played the last two seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Costantini had 68 points this season for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

The Musketeers then had the No. 7 pick, and with it, they took defenseman Daniel Laatsch from the USA U-18 team. The Altoona, Wis., native scored seven points this season with Team USA.

Daniel Adamson was the last player taken in the first round by the Musketeers, and he is also a defenseman. Adamson played this season for Dexter Southfield School (Mass.) and had 23 assists in 30 games.

Sioux City didn't have a pick in the second round, but it did in the third round, and with the second pick of the third round, it took goalkeeper Alexander Tracy out of Chicago.