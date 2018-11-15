TONIGHT’S MUSKETEER OUTLOOK
WHO: Sioux City (10-4-1) at Des Moines (10-4-1)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Buccaneer Arena, Urbandale, Iowa
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Surprisingly, the Musketeers’ Bobby Brink (11 goals, 15 assists) didn’t receive the United States Hockey League’s forward of the week honor when the league named its selections on Monday … Brink had his second hat trick in the last three games in last Saturday’s 4-2 win at the Tyson Events Center over Lincoln, extending his scoring streak to six games with overall, his 10th multiple-point game of the season … the honor went to Muskegon’s Mikael Hakkarainen (8, 10), a native of Finland who had three goals and three assists in two wins last week for the Eastern Conference leaders (12-2), including three goals and an assist in last Friday’s 8-2 win over Youngstown … Brink is now tied with teammate Martin Pospisil (8, 18) for the USHL scoring lead at 26 points as Pospisil was held scoreless for the first time this season in the win over Lincoln … Pospisil, who has equaled his goal total from last season, still has the USHL’s longest scoring streak at 14 games … Marcus Kallionkieli (10, 5), second among the league’s rookie scorers with 14 points, posted his first 2-assist game of the season on the last two of Brink’s goals against Lincoln … Luke Johnson (2, 14) continues to lead USHL defensemen with 16 points and has scored in seven of his last eight games … Parker Ford (6, 6) has also scored in seven of his last eight games … Ford scored a goal in a 3-0 win over Des Moines on Oct. 23 along with Ian Malcomson (2, 4) and Brock Baker (1, 5) … Ben Kraws (9-4-1, 3.06 GAA), who played between the pipes against Des Moines, paces the league’s goaltenders in minutes (784) and saves (358) while ranking second in wins … A streak of 12 straight starts for Kraws ended when Jake Sibell (1-0, 1.82 GAA) converted 17 of 19 save attempts against Lincoln … Coach Luke Strand’s squad ranks fourth on the power play (14 of 53, 26.4 percent) and seventh on the penalty kill (42 of 53, 79.2 percent).
DES MOINES NOTES
Des Moines and Sioux City are tied with Tri-City for second in the Western Conference, each team at 10-4-1 with 21 points, all one point behind Waterloo (9-2-4) … Paced by the USHL’s third-leading scorer in Matt Brown (13 goals, 8 assists), the Buccaneers are tied with Waterloo for second in the league with 61 goals … Brown saw a four-game scoring streak come to an end in last Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Fargo, though Luke Manning (5, 6) and Sam Renlund (4, 6) each recorded a goal and an assist … T.J. Walsh (4, 14) also saw his four-game scoring streak close … Reed Lebster (8, 5) has six goals and two assists on the power play … Tyler Paquette (6, 6) is on a five-game scoring streak which includes three 1-goal, 1-assist efforts … Roman Durny (8, 3) ranks fourth among the league’s goaltenders with a 2.44 GAA.
-- Jerry Giese