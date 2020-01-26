PREP HOCKEY: Sioux City Metros win weekend twinbill over Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa — Cale Bricker and Smith Archer each earned a hat trick Sunday for the Sioux City Metros prep hockey team in a 12-0 win over Mason City.

Archer scored all three of his goals in the third period, and two of them were on empty net opportunities within 4 minutes.

Bricker scored two goals in the second period within 49 seconds. Tyler Ownby had assists on both goals while Taylor Frerichs had an assist on Bricker's second goal.

Bricker scored his final goal on a third-period empty netter.

Taylor Frerichs set the tone by scoring the first Metros goal 12 seconds into the game, and also scored in the first minute of the third period.

Dayson Tucker also scored twice for the Metros.

The Metros took 48 shots in the win.

Metros goalkeeper Collin Patrick saved all 12 shots that went his way.

SATURDAY NIGHT

SIOUX CITY 3, MASON CITY 1: Bricker broke a third-period tie 6:21 into the frame with a goal that was assisted by Frerichs and Ethan Burge.