Former Musketeer goalie Akira Schmid is heading to the NHL

SIOUX CITY — It didn't take long for Akira Schmid to get the call.

On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League announced that the team was calling up the former Sioux City Musketeer's goaltender, to replace the injured Jonathan Bernier.

Schmid, who was last season's USHL Goaltender of the Year, had played the early part of the season for the Devils' American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets.

In 10 games this season with the Comets, Schmid put up a 8-0-2 record, with a 1.60 goals against average, and a .944 save percentage, along with two shutouts.

"Every first opportunity is going to present itself," Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. "He's 8-0-2, with some really gaudy numbers as far as goals against and save percentage. He's a true pro though, and as a young guy, I don't think the position changes his approach."

Schmid was drafted by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL draft, and spent part of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the USHL'S Omaha Lancers before being traded to the Musketeers in January of 2020.

After undergoing off-season hip surgery, Schmid came back and thrived in his one full year with the Muskies. Schmid played 36 games for Sioux City last season, and have a 2.01 goals against average and 92.1 save percentage, both of which were tops in the league.

Schmid also appeared at the 2020 World Junior Championships as a member of Team Switzerland.

"For me, Akira is ready," Strand said back in April. "He's going to continue to grow his consistency, and I think professional hockey sometimes for a goaltender is easier, and the (defenses) are pretty darn good. The way he plays keeps the puck stuck to him, and he doesn't give up a lot of rebounds. He competes in a really calm manner, and that is the mark of a pro."

In a press conference on Friday, Schmid said that his award-winning season with the Musketeers helped boost his confidence after undergoing surgery.

"It helped a lot, for sure," Schmid said. "Just having that confidence and knowing that you've still got it after surgery, it helps a lot."

Schmid signed a three-year entry level contract with New Jersey on May 17 of this year, one week after the Musketeers' season came to an end in the Clark Cup Semifinals.

The 6-foot-5 inch native of Bern, Switzerland, participated in Friday's morning skate with the Devils before to the team's Friday night home game against Nashville.

The Devils will also play a road game Saturday night against the New York Islanders.

"I'm just trying to learn as much as I can," Schmid said. "I'm basically going to be a sponge and soak up as much information as I can to get better."

While he's now reached the sport's biggest stage, Schmid hasn't forgotten about his time spent with Omaha and Sioux City back in the USHL.

"I had two great teams that I was able to play for, great coaching staffs, and organizations in general," Schmid said. "It was a good experience for me, getting used to the American playing style, and just America in general. It helped me a lot, just to get used to everything."

The news of Schmid's promotion was received happily on Friday when Strand told the current crop of Musketeers during morning stretches.

"I broke the news to them, and the cheer that came in the hallway, he probably heard it in New Jersey," Strand said. "They're so excited for him."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.