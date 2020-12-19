Sioux City Metros score five goals in win over Cedar Rapids

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros scored three second-period goals on Saturday to defeat Cedar Rapids 5-2 at IBP Ice Arena.
The three goals in that period came from Carter Johnson, Chase Mann and Drake Anderson.
Johnson's goal came 4 minutes, 48 seconds into the period, and Chase Mann had the assist on the scoring play.
Mann then scored a goal at the 10:49 mark, and his goal was unassisted. That was Mann's first goal since Nov. 1 against the Des Moines Capitals.
Four and a half minutes later, Anderson scored his goal on a power-play opportunity. Anderson's goal was assisted by Hesse and Brenden Lynch.
The Metros opened up the game by scoring the first two goals.
Lynch led off the game with a goal at the 5:35 mark. It's his first goal of the season. Mann and Kolton Kane helped out with assists en route to Lynch's goal.
Tyler Ownby scored Sioux City's second goal. That came on a power play at the 7:59 stamp. Kai Barner had an assist on that goal.
Keegan Devries had 11 saves for the Metros.
The Metros were able to bounce back from a loss against Omaha on Friday. Omaha defeated the Metros 7-1. The Junior Lancers scored four goals in the second period and led 5-1 at the second intermission.
The lone goal for the Metros came from Landon Topf. He scored his goal in the first period, as Hesse had the assist.
