Sioux City Metros score five goals in win over Cedar Rapids
Sioux City Metros score five goals in win over Cedar Rapids

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros scored three second-period goals on Saturday to defeat Cedar Rapids 5-2 at IBP Ice Arena. 

The three goals in that period came from Carter Johnson, Chase Mann and Drake Anderson. 

Johnson's goal came 4 minutes, 48 seconds into the period, and Chase Mann had the assist on the scoring play. 

Mann then scored a goal at the 10:49 mark, and his goal was unassisted. That was Mann's first goal since Nov. 1 against the Des Moines Capitals. 

Four and a half minutes later, Anderson scored his goal on a power-play opportunity. Anderson's goal was assisted by Hesse and Brenden Lynch. 

The Metros opened up the game by scoring the first two goals. 

Lynch led off the game with a goal at the 5:35 mark. It's his first goal of the season. Mann and Kolton Kane helped out with assists en route to Lynch's goal. 

Tyler Ownby scored Sioux City's second goal. That came on a power play at the 7:59 stamp. Kai Barner had an assist on that goal. 

Keegan Devries had 11 saves for the Metros. 

The Metros were able to bounce back from a loss against Omaha on Friday. Omaha defeated the Metros 7-1. The Junior Lancers scored four goals in the second period and led 5-1 at the second intermission. 

The lone goal for the Metros came from Landon Topf. He scored his goal in the first period, as Hesse had the assist. 

