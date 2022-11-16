Sioux City Musketeers' Brown selected for U.S. Junior Select Team

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Musketeers defenseman Garrett Brown has been named as one of the first 21 players for the U.S. Junior Select Team that will compete in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge from Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario.

Brown, in his third season with the Musketeers, has appeared in all 15 games, scoring eight points. The 6’2, 195 pound defenseman has one goal and is second on the team with seven assists.

This summer, Brown was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round with the 99th overall pick.

The University of Denver commit was a part of the Musketeers' Clark Cup championship team last season. The San Jose, Calif. native appeared in all 62 games, tallying 16 points with four goals and 12 assists. He played in all 10 postseason games, collecting an assist.

In the 2020-21 season, Brown appeared in one game for the Musketeers.

Brown is one of five players on the roster that participated in the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game.

All players on the U.S. Junior Select Team roster currently play in the United States Hockey League, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the U.S.

The U.S. will play a pre-tournament game against Canada East at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 9 at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario. Team USA will kick off tournament play at 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 11 against Canada West.