FRIDAY'S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (30-23-5-2) at Sioux Falls (37-16-5-2)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m. at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at Sioux Falls, S.D.
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY'S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (30-23-5-2) at Tri-City Storm (44-12-3-1)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m. at Viaero Center in Kearney, Neb.
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
MUSKETEER NOTES
Going into the final weekend of the regular season, the Musketeers are on a roll. Last week's 4-2 in over Tri-City, coupled with Omaha's loss, guaranteed Sioux City the No. 6 spot in the playoffs. Sioux City has won eight of its last 10 games with two wins over Tri-City, the Anderson Cup champion, one win at Waterloo, which is battling for the No. 2 seed, and two wins over playoff bound Fargo. ... In his first game with the Musketeers, Noah Tussey scored two goals on only two shots in the win over Tri-City last week. ... Bobby Brink had one goal and one assist in the win over Tri-City and was named the USHL Player of the Week for the third straight week. Brink is fourth in the USHL with 67 points in only 42 games. He's second with 35 goals and he leads the lead with nine game-winning goals. ... Marcus Kallionkieli had a goal and an assist against Tri-City, giving him 52 points on the season, 18th most in the USHL. He's eighth in the league with 10 power play goals. ... Martin Pospisil had two assists against Tri-City, giving him 46 on the season, the second most in the UHSL. He's eighth in the league with 62 points and he's fifth in the USHL with 17 power play assists. ... Goalie Ben Kraws is 24-15-4-2 this season and has played the fourth-most minutes in the USHL with 2,696. ... Sioux City is 1-6 against Sioux Falls this season. ... Sioux City is 2-3 against Tri-City this season. ... Sioux City is 15-10-3-1 on the road this season.
SIOUX FALLS NOTES
Sioux Falls is tied with Waterloo for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. The top two teams receive a first-round bye. The Stampede are coming off a 3-0 loss to Youngstown but won their previous three games before that. ... The Stampede have scored the most goals in the Western Conference with 225 but they don't have a single player in the top-20 in points in the league. ... Artem Ivanyuzhenkov is the co-leader for the Stampede with 25 goals, the 17th most in the league. He's also fourth in the league with 147 penalty minutes. ... Anthony Romano also has 25 goals on the season. ... Max Crozier leads the Stampede with 33 assists, the 17th-most in the league. ... Goalie Alec Calvaruso is eighth in the league with a 2.63 goals against average. ... Sioux Falls is 21-4 when scoring first. ... The Stampede are 21-5-1 at home.
TRI-CITY NOTES
Tri-City is the Anderson Cup champions, finishing the season with 92 points. ... But Tri-City is on a bit of a slide currently, losing three of its last four games. ... Tri-City leads the USHL with only 139 goals allowed. But the Storm have given up eight goals in their last two games and 14 goals in their last four games. ... Goalie Isaiah Saville leads the USHL with a 1.93 goals against average. He's 24-4-2-1 on the season with only 62 goals allowed and a .925 save percentage. ... Tri-City's backup goalkeeper Jake Barczewski is 20-8-1-0 with a 2.55 GAA, the sixth-best in the league, with a .905 save percentage. He's allowed 71 goals this season. ... Shane Pinto leads Tri-City is 10th in the USHL with 28 goals and 11 of those have come in the 24 games he's played with the Storm. He game to Tri-City from Lincoln. ... Zac Jones leads Tri-City with 43 assists, the fourth-most in the USHL. His 25 power play assists are the most in the USHL. ... Filip Forsmark is fourth in the USHL with 38 assists. ... Tri-City is 24-3-2 at home.
-- Justin Rust