Sioux City Musketeers drop game to Sioux Falls Stampede

SIOUX FALLS — Despite more than doubling Sioux Falls in shots on goal, the Sioux City Musketeers lost 4-2 Wednesday to the Stampede.

The Musketeers got on the scoreboard first when Dylan Godbout punched in a loose puck along the goal line on a power play.

The Stampede answered back with Tyler Borgula’s first of the season at the 11:29 mark of the first period to tie the contest 1-1.

The goal began a streak of three unanswered Sioux Falls goals. In the second, Will McDonough found the back of the net on a breakaway at the 5:57 mark of the period to give the Stampede a 2-1 lead they did not relinquish.

Isaac Gordon found twine to make it 3-1 at the 12:50 mark of the third period.

On another power play opportunity, Sioux City clawed back to within one on a goal from captain, Grant Slukynsky, his fifth of the season at 16:51 in the third.

But Sioux Falls finished off the victory over the Musketeers with an empty netter from Samuel Harris, his 15th tally of the campaign.

Axel Mangbo, who made 16 saves on 19 shots, took the loss for the Musketeers. Sioxu Falls net minder Jackson Irving rarned the win, stopping a total of 40 shots on 42 Sioux City attempts. It was the third time this season Irving has made 40 or more saves.

Sioux City more than doubled Sioux Falls in shot attempts, outpacing the Stampede 42 to 20. Now in seven matchups with their I-29 rivals the Musketeers hold a 5-2-0 advantage.

The Muskies return home for a pair of New Years Eve weekend games, starting with a 7:05 p.m. contest Friday against the Madison Capitols in a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Finals.

In their traditional home New Years Eve tilt, the Musketeers take on the rival Omaha Lancers at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.