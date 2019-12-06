Sioux City Musketeers get 4-1 road win over Des Moines

DES MOINES — The Sioux City Musketeers scored two early goals en route to a 4-1 win Friday over the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Sam Stange got the scoring going for Sioux City about halfway into the first period with his 10th goal of the season. Joel Maatta had the assist.

Gabe Blanchard got his first goal of the season with less than 2 minutes remaining in the period. Christian Jimenez had the assist on that one.

The Musketeers came roaring out in the second period with a goal 33 seconds into the frame, as Ian Malcolmson scored his fifth of the season and it was unassisted.

Ben Doran and David Gucciardi helped Sam Antenucci score a goal in the third period as an insurance goal for the Musketeers.

Aidan Harper had 21 saves on Friday as the Sioux City goalie.

