SIOUX CITY — Grant Slukynsky of the Sioux City Musketeers this week was named one of three players of the week in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Slukynsky was named the top forward of the week by the league.

A Northern Michigan commit, Slukynsky scored three goals with three assists in two games last week for the Musketeers. Those six points led all league players in scoring over that span.

In a 5-3 Sioux City win over Omaha last Saturday, Slukynsky, listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, tallied two goals and two assists.

Over the course of the regular season, the 21-year-old native of Warroad, Minn., scored 21 goals and had 27 assists in 61 games played. Slukynsky is in his second season with Sioux City after playing two with the Fargo Force. All of his 31 career USHL goals have come with the Musketeers and all but five of his 51 career assists in the league have come in a Sioux City uniform.

The fifth-seeded Musketeers are currently battling fourth-seeded Tri-City in the USHL Clark Cup playoffs. Tri-City took Game Monday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney, Neb., 6-1, in the best-of-three opening round series.

Youngstown produced the other pair of award winners. Chase Pietila was named the top defenseman and Jacob Fowler was named the week’s top goaltender.

