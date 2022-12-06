 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Musketeers net 5-1 road win over Des Moines, improve to 9-7-3 on the year

Musketeers vs Buccaneers hockey

Musketeers' Sawyer Scholl keeps the puck away from Buccaneers' Joe Gramer during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey action, Saturday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Oct. 8, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

DES MOINES — The Sioux City Musketeers received contributions all over the ice as five different players scored a goal in a 5-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers Saturday night.

The flood gates opened five minutes in with Musketeers captain, Grant Slukynsky, who scored a goal for a fourth consecutive game to make it 1-0.

The Muskies special teams took over just three minutes later at the 7:57 mark as Ben Doran punched home his third goal of the season to put the Musketeers up 2-0.

The first period was finished off by Tyler Hotson who deflected in a Doran pass, increasing the lead to 3-0 lead. The goal was Hotson’s sixth of the season but his first with Sioux City since the trade on Friday with Muskegon. Hotson also had an assist in Friday’s game in Omaha, scoring a point in each of his first two games with the Muskies.

A man down early in the second period did not deter the Musketeers from scoring. Kaden Shahan created his own offense with a turnover and scored on a break away backhander. The short handed goal made it 4-0. Shahan was credited with his seventh goal of the season.

The goal knocked out Des Moines’ starting goalie Jan Korec, who stopped 10 of 14 shots. Max Lundgren navigated the remainder of the game and stopped 13 of 14 shots.

At the 9:30 mark of the second, Des Moines found the back of the net on the second goal of the season from Davis Borozinskis cutting the Sioux City lead to 4-1.

Once again the Musketeers responded with a goal. Tomek Haula notched his third of the year at the 14:12 mark on a back hand move, making the lead 5-1 into the second intermission.

Despite a pair of Des Moines penalties the Musketeers did not find the scoreboard again. Sioux City was 1 of 4 on the power play and killed all three man advantages for Des Moines.

Axel Mangbo stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced to pick up the win.

Sioux City, 9-7-3, 21 pts, return to the Tyson Events Center for a pair of weekend games. It begins with a 7:05 p.m. first puck drop on Friday against Fargo, and continues with a 6:05 p.m. start Saturday against Sioux Falls.

The Sioux City Musketeers are defeated by the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey on Oct. 8, 2022.
Tyler Hotson

Hotson
