Sioux City Musketeers seek win over Omaha on New Year's Eve

The Sioux City Musketeers look to bounce back with a win on Tuesday in the annual New Year’s Eve game against Omaha after dropping two games to Tri-City over the weekend.

When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center

Musketeer Notes: Sioux City is 9-12-4-1 after losing a game in regulation and a shootout to Tri-City over the weekend. The shootout was the first of the season for Sioux City and it did give the Musketeers a point. They have 23 on the season and are sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference, four points behind both Des Moines and Omaha. Sioux City is only six points behind Fargo, which is in second place in the Western Conference.

All three of Sioux City’s latest acquisitions made an impact in Saturday’s loss to Tri-City. Jaden Grant scored in the first period, his first goal with the Musketeers and that gave Sioux City a 2-1 lead. Then in the third period, Robby Newton scored to get Sioux City within one goal, allowing the Musketeers to tie it with :00.8 left. Goalie Connor Androlewicz came in during the third period after Ethan Haider’s injury. He made six saves in 17:53 of play and he stopped two shots during the shootout.