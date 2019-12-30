Sioux City Musketeers seek win over Omaha on New Year's Eve

The Sioux City Musketeers look to bounce back with a win on Tuesday in the annual New Year’s Eve game against Omaha after dropping two games to Tri-City over the weekend.
When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center
Musketeer Notes: Sioux City is 9-12-4-1 after losing a game in regulation and a shootout to Tri-City over the weekend. The shootout was the first of the season for Sioux City and it did give the Musketeers a point. They have 23 on the season and are sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference, four points behind both Des Moines and Omaha. Sioux City is only six points behind Fargo, which is in second place in the Western Conference.
All three of Sioux City’s latest acquisitions made an impact in Saturday’s loss to Tri-City. Jaden Grant scored in the first period, his first goal with the Musketeers and that gave Sioux City a 2-1 lead. Then in the third period, Robby Newton scored to get Sioux City within one goal, allowing the Musketeers to tie it with :00.8 left. Goalie Connor Androlewicz came in during the third period after Ethan Haider’s injury. He made six saves in 17:53 of play and he stopped two shots during the shootout.
Sioux City is playing without its two top defensemen. Dominic Vidoli and Anthony Kehrer both missed the two games this past weekend. Vidoli is third in points on the team with three goals and 13 assists for 16 points. He is also a plus-6 when he is on the ice and has six power play assists. Kehrer has one goal and three assists this season. Also, Haider may not play due to his injury on Saturday.
Omaha Notes: The Lancers are 11-9-5 on the season for 27 points and are tied for fifth in the Western Conference. Omaha is 6-2-2-0 in its last 10 games. The Lancers did just snap a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Sioux Falls this past weekend - 4-1 and 4-2.
The Lancers don’t have anyone in top-20 in points and have scored the third-fewest goals this season with 72. However, Jack Randl is sixth in the league with 18 assists and he leads the league with 10 power play assists.
While Omaha doesn’t have a lot of goals on the season, the Lancers have also allowed the third-fewest goals in the league with 68. Omaha has four goalies on its roster and Kyle McClellan has played the most games with 13. He has a 2.78 goals against average, a .903 save percentage, a 4-5-3 record and a shutout. Jakub Dobes has played eight games with a 5-2-1 record. He has a 1.93 GAA, a .930 save percentage and a shutout.