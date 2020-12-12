Sioux City Musketeers shut out Des Moines

DES MOINES — Alex Tracy posted a shutout for the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday night, as the Musketeers beat the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-0.

Tracy, who was selected in the third round of the United States Hockey League Draft back in May, saved all 21 shots that the Buccaneers put at him.

Sioux City scored three of its goals in the second period. Brenden Olson got his first of two goals on the night at the 2 minute, 39 second mark of the period.

Kirklan Irey and Ethan Edwards had the assist on Olson's first goal.

Jackson Nieuwendyk scored 92 seconds later. Nikita Krivokrasov and Shai Buium had an assist on the Musketeers' second goal.

Then, with 30 seconds left in the second period, Brian Carrabes got his third goal of the season. Carter Loney had the assist there.

Olson's second goal of the night came at the 7:23 mark. That came off a rebound off of Des Moines goalie Derek Mullahy.

Eight different Musketeers recorded a point.

