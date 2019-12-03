Sioux City Musketeers trio are all members of U.S. Junior Select team

Haider is in his first season with the Musketeers. He’s 7-7-3 with a 3.01 goals allowed average and has a .894 save percentage.

“I think he’s had a really good push for us here. I think he has a calm manner about what it is,” Strand said. “That tournament is a short-track event where you need goaltending. Between him and (Waterloo’s Logan) Stein, they have two good goalies.”

It’s not Haider’s first time playing for a U.S. team. He played in the U-17 Five Nations in 2017.

“It’s always an honor representing your country no matter what,” Haider said. “This is going to an exciting experience. It’s going to be a lot of fun and the ultimate goal is to win a gold medal.”

The trip to Canada adds to Haider’s resume. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators back in the spring and the 18-year old was first-round pick by Sioux City.

“When I found out I was one of the goalies for this, I was super-excited when I found out,” Haider said. “It’s going to be tough. You have to know how to manage your body and everything like that so when I come back after Christmas break, I am ready to go. It’s an honor to be considered one of the better goalies in the league to be selected for this and that they have faith in me.”