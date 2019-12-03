Sioux City Musketeers trio are all members of U.S. Junior Select team

For the next few weeks, the Sioux City Musketeers will be without their top goaltender, one of their top defenders and their assistant coach.
But for good reason since goalkeeper Ethan Haider, defenseman Nolan Krenzen and assistant coach Mark Abalan are all part of the U.S. Junior Select Team.
Haider and Krenzen are part of the 21-player roster and Abalan is part of the four-person coaching staff that will participate in the 2019 World Junior A Challenge from Dec. 7-15 in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.
“They get to represent their country and they will be integral parts of their team. It will be exciting for them,” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “If you went back to the track record of Sioux City, a lot of us have gone up there and won gold medals. It’s an honor for the organization and also for the individual.”
Friday’s game against Sioux Falls was the last one for all three as they join the U.S. team. Pre-tournament play starts on Thursday and then preliminary games are on Saturday (against Canada West), Monday (against the Czech Republic), Wednesday, Dec. 11 (against Canada East) and Friday, Dec. 13 (against Russia).
The semifinals are on Saturday, Dec. 14. The third-place game and the championship are both on Sunday, Dec. 15.
So the three Musketeers will miss two games at Des Moines, two games against Fargo and another against Cedar Rapids. Their first game back will be on Dec. 27 at Tri-City.
Haider is in his first season with the Musketeers. He’s 7-7-3 with a 3.01 goals allowed average and has a .894 save percentage.
“I think he’s had a really good push for us here. I think he has a calm manner about what it is,” Strand said. “That tournament is a short-track event where you need goaltending. Between him and (Waterloo’s Logan) Stein, they have two good goalies.”
You have free articles remaining.
It’s not Haider’s first time playing for a U.S. team. He played in the U-17 Five Nations in 2017.
“It’s always an honor representing your country no matter what,” Haider said. “This is going to an exciting experience. It’s going to be a lot of fun and the ultimate goal is to win a gold medal.”
The trip to Canada adds to Haider’s resume. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators back in the spring and the 18-year old was first-round pick by Sioux City.
“When I found out I was one of the goalies for this, I was super-excited when I found out,” Haider said. “It’s going to be tough. You have to know how to manage your body and everything like that so when I come back after Christmas break, I am ready to go. It’s an honor to be considered one of the better goalies in the league to be selected for this and that they have faith in me.”
Krenzen has been a versatile defenseman that Strand has used in a number of different situations.
“Krenz is going to find himself being a very vital part. He can do so many different parts of the game,” Strand said. “I think the utilization of a D like that that’s mobile but yet still plays in different situations will be critical.”
Krenzen has seven assists on the season, which is third on the team.
“When I heard I was playing (for the U.S.), I was extremely excited. It’s an honor to play for your country,” Krenzen said. “I thought I played well enough to get picked for that spot. I was surprised like anyone would be but overall, I am just really happy and really excited to go up there.”
It’s Krenzen’s first-ever time playing for Team USA in any aspect. He admitted it is going to be a bit different traveling for the event but he’s excited for it.
“I am not used to all of the international stuff. I grew up playing on ponds and the Musketeers are the team I always wanted to play with,” Krenzen said. “It’s an honor to play for USA and I am looking forward to it.”