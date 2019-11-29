Sioux Falls hands Musketeers sixth straight loss

SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls won for just the fifth time this season and handed Sioux City its sixth consecutive ;oss with a 4-2 result in United States Hockey League play at Denny Sanford Premier Center Friday evening.

The seventh-place Musketeers still remain five points ahead of the last-place Stampede in the Western Conference standings but also are just four points out of second place behind a cluster of five teams.

Sioux City had an early lead after Kirklan Irey scored his third of the season off an assist from Tommy Pasanen. Sioux Falls got back that goal 2:29 before the end of the opening period on a goal by Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe, then took the lead on Jared Westcott's tally 2:02 into the middle frame.

Sioux City got back on even terms at 2-2 with under eight minutes to go in the second on Anthony Kehrer's first goal of the season. Iam Malcolmson got his eighth assist of the year and Viktor Masilevich his fifth on the Kehrer tally.

Sioux Falls got a crucial goal 40 seconds before the second intermission on Evan Nause's second goal of the campaign to go up 3-2, and that proved to be decisive as the only scoring in the final frame was an empty-netter by the Stampede in the final minute.

Ethan Haider had 23 saves in net for Sioux City (7-9-3, 17 points). Sioux City is idle until next Friday and Saturday when it plays at Des Moines.

