SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls used a pair of goals in the first period and went on to clip Sioux City 2-1 in a United States Hockey League game played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Friday evening.
With Sioux Falls still looking to move up in the standings in the Western Conference and the Musketeers locked into the sixth and final playoff spot, the Stampede was the sharper team early outshooting Sioux City 9-2 in the first period while taking a 2-0 lead, getting goals from Cade Borchardt 9 minutes, 10 seconds into the frame and Sam Stevens 1:02 before the first intermission.
Sioux Falls entered the evening tied for second place with Waterloo in the Western Conference with 81 points. Tri-City long ago clinched first place in the West and the Anderson Cup of the best regular season mark in the USHL.
The Black Hawks and Stampede each won by 2-1 in action Friday, so their battle for second in the Western Conference will carry on into Saturday, with Waterloo playing at Dubuque and Sioux Falls hosting Des Moines.
Sioux City sliced its deficit 1:54 into the second period when Marcus Kallionkieli scored his 29th goal of the season off assists from Bobby Brink and Martin Pospisil.
Pospisil's assist was his 47th of the year, second to Nick Abrussese of Chicago who has 50.
Both teams and five power plays in the game but neither could dent the scoreboard during its advantage.