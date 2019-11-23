Team USA beats Sioux City for the second straight night in OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the second consecutive night on Saturday, the Team USA hockey team handed the Sioux City Musketeers a second straight overtime loss in a 6-5 decision.

This time, Colby Saganiuk scored 97 seconds into the overtime to give Team USA the win. The goal was unassisted.

Sioux City had a power play advantage to start the overtime.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Musketeers scored thrice in the third period. Sam Antenucci scored 3:31 into the period, then Ryan Taylor and Sam Stange followed suit to tie the game.

Stange's goal came near the halfway point in the period, assisted by Ethan Harrison and Jackson Nieuwendyk.

Both teams scored two goals in the first period. Team USA scored the first two, then Sioux City responded with goals from Christian Jimenez (assisted by Dominic Vidoli), then Sam Stange scored later in the period.

Team USA outshot Sioux City 45-26.

Ethan Haider had 37 saves as Sioux City's goalkeeper.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0