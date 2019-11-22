Team USA scores late in overtime to down Musketeers

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Chaz Lucius got a goal with 5.2 seconds left in overtime to give the Team USA U17 development team a 4-3 win over Sioux City in a Unites States Hockey League game played at Team USA Arena Friday.

Lucius, who has already committed to the University of Minnesota to play college hockey almost two years ago, has scored 22 goals this season on a schedule that includes games against international and non-USHL opponents. He has five goals inside league play.

The Musketeers were down 2-1 entering the third period, but got two goals from Sam Stange to take a 3-2 lead before Team USA got the equalizer from Jack Hughes with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Hughes, not to be confused with the No. 1 National Hockey League draft pick by the same name who played for Team USA last season, got his fourth goal of the campaign after earlier giving Team USA the lead with the only goal of the second period.

Down a goal, the Musketeers went to the final period on a power play after Team USA's Sasha Pastujov was sent off for tripping 40 seconds before the second intermission and cashed the chance in for a tying goal.