Tri-City Storm spoils Sioux City's strong start Friday

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Tri-City Storm was not amused by Sioux City's strong start on Friday night.

After the Musketeers scored twice in the first three minutes, the Storm scored four first-period goals to stun the Musketeers 7-4 on Friday night to start off a home-and-home weekend.

Sam Stange scored 31 seconds into the game, and he was assisted by Josh Nixon and Joel Maatta.

Stange also scored the Musketeers' second goal of the night, as he did so 2:54 in the first period. Maatta also assisted on that goal, and so did Christian Jimenez.

Later in the first period, the Storm scored three straight goals in a span of 8:10. Matthew Knies was responsible for two of those three goals, and Mitchell Miller lit the lamp with 49 seconds left in the period.

Before the Storm's surge, Sioux City's David Gucciardi scored his first goal, and it came before the 5-minute mark. Josh Nixon and Stange had assists on Gucciardi's goal.

There was one goal scored in the second period, and that came from Sioux City's Kirklan Irey, his fifth of the season. Ian Malcolmson and Tommy Pasanen had the assists.

Irey's goal also came on a power play.