USHL cancels season over coronavirus pandemic; Musketeers finish with 40 points

Sioux City was in the middle of practice when it learned of the news. The Musketeers were not allowed to have practices, morning skates or any other team activities at the time of the suspension.

Strand remembered the bus ride home as being a strange one, wondering if Sioux City was going to play any more games.

“We got pulled off the ice in Muskegon on Thursday and got back here on Friday morning to the finality of the league being suspended,” Strand said. “... When we got pulled off the ice, that was definitely a huge indicator. By the time we got on the bus, everyone was basically mentally wiped out. I think the dagger of that was the finality for everybody.”

The Musketeers’ 2019-20 season was a bit of a trying one for everyone. They finished the season with 40 points, eighth in the USHL’s Western Conference.

Sioux City went 16-24-7-1 on the season. The Musketeers went 3-7-1 in the month of February before losing their last two games of the season to Waterloo.

“It wasn’t definitely one of our favorite seasons,” Strand said. “We’re here for the guys, we’re here to make them better and we’re here to win hockey games. There was never taking your foot off the gas as far as how to attack a day or a season.”