USHL: Sioux City loses 6-1 on Saturday to Lancers

USHL | OMAHA 6, SIOUX CITY 1

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Lancers scored three goals in the third period Saturday en route to a 6-1 win over the Sioux City Musketeers. 

The Lancers scored six straight goals, and the lone Musketeers' goal came from Nolan Krenzen with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left in the game. Ray Christy and Viktor Masilevich assisted on Krenzen's goal. 

Akira Schmid received the loss as the Musketeers goalkeeper. Schmid allowed five goals and was pulled 6:42 into the third period. 

Ethan Haider allowed one goal late in the third period. 

Omaha outshot the Musketeers 39-22. 

Earlier in the third period, Chase Bradley scored twice for Omaha. Bradley scored 4:27 into the period, and that goal was unassisted. He then put the puck past Haider 30 seconds after coach Luke Strand switched goalies. 

