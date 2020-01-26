USHL: Sioux City loses 6-1 on Saturday to Lancers

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Lancers scored three goals in the third period Saturday en route to a 6-1 win over the Sioux City Musketeers.

The Lancers scored six straight goals, and the lone Musketeers' goal came from Nolan Krenzen with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left in the game. Ray Christy and Viktor Masilevich assisted on Krenzen's goal.

Akira Schmid received the loss as the Musketeers goalkeeper. Schmid allowed five goals and was pulled 6:42 into the third period.

Ethan Haider allowed one goal late in the third period.

Omaha outshot the Musketeers 39-22.

Earlier in the third period, Chase Bradley scored twice for Omaha. Bradley scored 4:27 into the period, and that goal was unassisted. He then put the puck past Haider 30 seconds after coach Luke Strand switched goalies.

