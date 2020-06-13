USHL's Tom Garrity believes will be a 2020-21 season

“The good news is we have stable, good, strong owners. In particular, Tony in Cedar Rapids. We have guys committed to the league even though they know this year could be potentially tough from a business standpoint. If we do have fans, there might be limitations out of the gate. There might be people being more concerned about coming out. There could definitely be a downtick in the business. But all of the teams are committed to play this season.”

A: “As of today, we are planning on starting the season as normal. But with the caveat that we have contingency plans based on what we hear over the course of the next two and three months. Starting with our board call next week, we will have the decision of ‘OK, this is what things look like starting in October, with the Fall Classic that we always launch in Pittsburgh.’ But over the course of every other week now, we will have meetings that will determine if that targeted date is still accurate. If we need to adjust, we will look at November, we will look at December. Whatever our cities and our communities are telling us that they want us to do to keep everybody safe, we will adhere to those rules.”