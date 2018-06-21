DES MOINES – Shelby Houlihan qualified for the finals of the women’s 1,500-meter run in the USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium Thursday.
Houlihan, a Sioux City East High School graduate, won the third heat with a time of 4:14.79 and qualified for the finals at 3:46 p.m. Saturday. Houlihan is a former Arizona State University standout who now competes for Nike/Bowerman Track Club.
She will also defend her title in the 5,000-meter run at 3:22 p.m. Sunday.
Houlihan has won the last five USA Track & Field Championship events she has run between the indoor and outdoor seasons.
The Rio de Janeiro Olympian won both the one and two-mile races at the 2017 outdoor championships and won the 5,000 in the outdoor. Houlihan, who ran the 5,000 in the 2016 Olympics, captured the USA indoor 1,500 and 3,000 titles during the 2018 indoor season.
Last month, Houlihan posted one of the most impressive victories of her career, outrunning a strong field to win the 1,500 at the prestigious Prefontaine Classic in Oregon. Houlihan posted the top time in the world this season of 3:59.06, which was a personal best by four seconds.
At East High, Houlihan was an eight-time state and Drake Relays champion.
Meanwhile, another former East High standout, Carter Lilly, qualified for the semifinal of the men’s 800 with a time of 1:47.10. Lilly now competes for the University of Iowa. The 800 semifinal is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday.