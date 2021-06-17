Andy Hoffman's family will be running on Father's Day; put on your shoes and join them

The connection took on a life they couldn’t have imagined when the parents watched their son squirt past defenders during the Husker Spring Game in 2013 and run 69 yards for a touchdown that tugged at the heart of a nation.

The Team Jack Foundation was in the spotlight, too, and much-needed money for research and education came pouring in.

Jack is 15 now. He’s in remission, scheduled for an MRI on Friday.

He’ll run the 1-mile fun run. So will Reese, 10. Ava, 13, will run with her and then onto the 5K with Mom.

Andy was always athletic, but he took up running with a passion after Jack’s diagnosis, Bri says.

He put in miles on the Cowboy Trail after work and the occasional longer training run on the highway outside Atkinson.

He ran a half-dozen full marathons and he and Bri put in 26.2 miles together in the Twin Cities Marathon a few years back, the husband slowing down to match his wife’s pace and encourage her along the way.

They are looking forward to coming to Lincoln on Father’s Day, Bri said.

They will wear shirts with a message.