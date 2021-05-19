NCAA announces 100% capacity for College World Series in Omaha

Crowds may be returning in full force to the College World Series and much of the NCAA baseball and softball postseasons in the coming weeks.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that championship events for both sports will allow full capacity at venues if local and state guidelines allow for it. The NCAA in late April capped attendance at remaining outdoor spring championship events at 50%.

Wednesday’s change would be a massive financial upgrade for Omaha​, which in typical years sees an economic boost of roughly $88 million as visitors from around the country fill hotels, restaurants and TD Ameritrade Park for the College World Series. The 2019 CWS saw a total attendance of 332,054, only a couple of years after the 2017 version brought in 357,646 — the highest figure in the 70-plus year history of the event.

The CWS was among the many sports-related casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after a thrilling 2019 in which Game 1 of the final between Vanderbilt and Michigan hit a seven-year high television rating. The decisive Game 3 was the most-watched finals Game 3 since 2014.