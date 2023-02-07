University of Nebraska President Ted Carter unveiled a new set of wheels over the weekend in the form of a customized Husker-themed motorcycle.

Carter, decked out in a vintage Nebraska bomber jacket, posted a photo on Twitter of himself smiling atop of a customized Big Dog K-9 chopper. The motorcycle, which is 9 feet long and 600 pounds, was completed in Carter’s home state of Rhode Island.

Arrived today! My gift to @HuskerFBNation! With special thanks to my brother, Phil, this Big Dog Canine customized bike was completed in my home State of RI. TCR (Ted Carter's Ride) will make its first appearance at the Spring Game on Apr 22. Let's support @CoachMattRhule GBR! pic.twitter.com/H5Fg8Fd848 — Ted Carter (@UofNE_President) February 4, 2023

In addition to a glossy red paint job, the bike also features Husker logos throughout and a Nebraska “N” on the seat. Carter said his brother Phil helped to make it a reality.

Some commenters suggested that Herbie Husker should ride the motorcycle into the stadium, similar to a tradition at the University of Oregon — but one person warned Carter to take it easy on the new field turf.

The motorcycle — aptly named TCR, or Ted Carter’s Ride — will make its first appearance at the Red-White spring game April 22.

Photos: New NU President Ted Carter at the Naval Academy and in Nebraska Carter Forum Carter Forum New NU President Carter Forum Carter Forum New NU President Carter Forum Carter Forum New NU President Naval Academy-Superintendent Amtrak Crash Barack Obama, Ted Carter Trump Memphis Navy Football Trump Ray Mabus, Walter “Ted” Carter Trump Trump Navy Army Football Walter E. "Ted" Carter Trump Navy Army Football Ray Mabus, Walter "Ted" Carter Trump Navy Army Football Keenan Reynolds, Ted Carter Jr Trump Navy Army Football