MOLLY ASHFORD
Omaha World-Herald
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter unveiled a new set of wheels over the weekend in the form of a customized Husker-themed motorcycle.
Carter, decked out in a vintage Nebraska bomber jacket, posted a photo on Twitter of himself smiling atop of a customized Big Dog K-9 chopper. The motorcycle, which is 9 feet long and 600 pounds, was completed in Carter’s home state of Rhode Island.
In addition to a glossy red paint job, the bike also features Husker logos throughout and a Nebraska “N” on the seat. Carter said his brother Phil helped to make it a reality.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter speaks during a news conference on Monday at Hawks Championship Center.
Some commenters suggested that Herbie Husker should ride the motorcycle into the stadium, similar to a tradition at the University of Oregon — but one person warned Carter to take it easy on the new field turf.
The motorcycle — aptly named TCR, or Ted Carter’s Ride — will make its first appearance at the Red-White spring game April 22.
Photos: New NU President Ted Carter at the Naval Academy and in Nebraska
Carter Forum
Ted Carter, priority candidate to be the next president of the University of Nebraska, speaks during a forum at Hawks Hall in early November.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Carter Forum
Ted Carter, priority candidate to be the next president of the University of Nebraska, and his wife, Lynda Carter, greet UNL student Keaton Fricker at a forum at Hawks Hall on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
New NU President
Walter "Ted" Carter Jr., the priority candidate to be the next president of University of Nebraska, speaks at a news conference announcing his selection at Varner Hall on Oct. 25.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Carter Forum
Ted Carter, priority candidate to be the next president of the University of Nebraska, and his wife, Lynda Carter, greet student government representatives during a forum at Hawks Hall on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Carter Forum
Ted Carter, priority candidate to be the next president of the University of Nebraska, speaks during a forum at Hawks Hall in November. After becoming the priority candidate, Carter toured the state, holding several forums at each campus and meeting with stakeholders at private functions. In all, he attended more than three dozen events over the course of two weeks.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
New NU President
Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. is the priority candidate to be the next president of University of Nebraska.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Carter Forum
UNL student leaders Emily Johnson (left) and Temi Onayemi listen as Ted Carter, priority candidate to be the next president of the University of Nebraska, speaks at Hawks Hall on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Carter Forum
Ted Carter, priority candidate to be the next president of the University of Nebraska, speaks during a forum at Hawks Hall on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
New NU President
Walter E. Carter Jr., the priority candidate to be the next president of the University of Nebraska, speaks at a news conference at Varner Hall on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Lincoln Journal Star
Naval Academy-Superintendent
Vice Adm. Ted Carter, the new superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, talks to reporters on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014 in his office in Annapolis, Md. Carter said he wants to focus on continuing efforts to build a cybersecurity center on campus, ensuring students get a strong foundation in leadership and ethics and maintaining and even boosting study abroad opportunities.
Brian Witte, AP file photo
Amtrak Crash
Vice Adm. Walter “Ted” Carter, the superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, talks about Midshipman Justin Zemser during a news conference on Thursday, May 14, 2015. Standing in back are from left, Naval Academy Rabbi Josh Sherwin and Midshipman Brandon Teel. Zemser, on a break from the U.S. Naval Academy was among those killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Brian Witte, AP file photo
Barack Obama, Ted Carter
President Barack Obama shakes hands with United States Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2016, during a ceremony to present the Navy football team with the 2015 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.
Susan Walsh, AP file photo
Trump
President Donald Trump, center, standing with Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter, second from right, watch the second half of the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
Susan Walsh, AP file photo
Memphis Navy Football
U.S. Naval Academy superintendent Ted Carter, third from left, stands with Navy players after an NCAA college football game between Navy and Memphis, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.
Patrick Semansky, AP file photo
Trump
President Donald Trump, center, standing with Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter, right, talks with people during the second half of the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
Susan Walsh, AP file photo
Ray Mabus, Walter “Ted” Carter
CONavy Secretary Ray Mabus, second from bottom right, and Vice Adm. Walter “Ted” Carter, left, superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, pose for a photo with Navy players and their trophy after the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 28, 2015, in Annapolis, Md. Navy won 44-28.
Patrick Semansky
Trump
President Donald Trump, center, walks with Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter, right, across the field during half-time at the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
Susan Walsh, AP file photo
Trump Navy Army Football
President Donald Trump, left, walks with Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter, right, across the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke, AP file photo
Walter E. "Ted" Carter
Vice Adm. Walter E. "Ted" Carter, superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday, July 4, 2016, in Washington.
Alex Brandon, AP file photo
Trump Navy Army Football
President Donald Trump, left, walks with Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter, right, across the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke, AP file photo
Ray Mabus, Walter "Ted" Carter
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, left, chats with Vice Adm. Walter “Ted” Carter, superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, before the Army-Navy NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014, in Baltimore.
Patrick Semansky, AP file photo
Trump Navy Army Football
President Donald Trump, second from left, is joined by, from left, West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter, as they walk off of the field before the start of the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
Susan Walsh, AP file photo
Keenan Reynolds, Ted Carter Jr
U.S. Naval Academy superintendent Ted Carter, Jr., left, presents a diploma to Keenan Reynolds, graduating Midshipman and the Baltimore Ravens' sixth round NFL draft pick, during the Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 27, 2016. U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced Friday that Reynolds may defer his service and be eligible to play in the NFL in 2016.
Patrick Semansky, AP file photo
Trump Navy Army Football
President Donald Trump, second from left, is joined by, from left, West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter, during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the Army-Navy NCAA college football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
Susan Walsh, AP file photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!