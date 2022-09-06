134 miles away from Memorial Stadium, Adrian Martinez is embracing a purple reign

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Late in the game, Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner gave his quarterback a playful shove.

Adrian Martinez, Warner’s old pal and new teammate, threw for just 53 yards on 11 completions while playing three quarters of the Wildcats’ 34-0 win over South Dakota. Redshirt freshman Jake Rubley threw for 42 yards on four completions in the fourth quarter.

Warner’s message to Martinez: Watch your back, QB1.

“Just talking crap to him,” Warner said of the exchange.

Easy to laugh when you’re toasting a victory, which Martinez did for the first time in 336 days after beating USD. And the nature of his success was even rarer. The former Husker, who left Lincoln this offseason as Nebraska’s all-time leader in total yardage only won four games at NU while accumulating fewer than 250 total yards.

His new team only needed 92 from him as the Coyotes forced Martinez into repeated check downs by playing their defensive backs deep. Kansas State didn’t need him to “to put the team on my back, per se,” as he phrased it during his postgame presser.

Thanks to Malik Knowles’ 75-yard touchdown run and Desmond Purnell’s blocked punt, K-State led 14-0 before Martinez had completed three passes. Running back Deuce Vaughn helped hog the ball with 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. And the Wildcats’ defense pitched a shutout, leaving Martinez to play the “game manager” role.

Martinez used the term himself, and he didn’t mind it.

“Let the machine work,” he said afterward, and let the playmakers cook — even Rubley, whom Warner referred to as “Johnny Football,” after the game.

Warner was kidding, of course, and Martinez laughed along. But between the jokes, Warner sees a snippet of truth. It was cool to talk to Martinez about the lower passing numbers.

“Because I feel like where he came from, they relied so heavily on him to play perfect all the time,” Warner said. “And I think that puts a lot of pressure on players. You see today, he was able to play a way of football that he’s not used to.”

* * *

Will Honas sings the vocals and plays bass. Martinez and Warner fight over the guitar.

Together, they are college football’s pre-eminent transfer portal Rock Band 4 group on Xbox. They call themselves the Nebraska Rejects.

“Adrian believes he’s the best guitar player,” Warner said. “But I’ve definitely taken that mantle from him in the last couple months. I’m really the guitarist, Will’s the bass and Adrian just steals the guitar from me.”

Back when the bandmates were still Huskers, they were rivals. Once a week, Martinez and his roommates — Brody Belt, Jake Archer and Tate Wildeman — would duel Warner and his roommates — Lane McCallum, Jordan Paup and Christian Banker — in what Warner dubbed a “battle of the bands.” Martinez’s group usually won.The then-Nebraskans viewed their game night as competition, camaraderie and fun. A normal college experience in a world — college football — that blurs the definition.

While playing for Nebraska, Martinez says he couldn’t go anywhere without being recognized. Fans wanted a conversation, an autograph or a selfie. Organizing private dinners proved complicated.

“I don’t mean that in a negative light,” Martinez’s father, Tony, said, “you just had to plan a little bit.”

One year at Fan Day, Belt said Martinez’s meet-and-greet line stretched across the Memorial Stadium turf and into the exit tunnel. Normally, Belt would wait for his quarterback to fulfill his fan obligations. Not this time.

“You’re on your own with this one,” Belt told Martinez.

Martinez says the crowds come with his “privilege” of playing football. So does the avalanche of online commentary after wins and (especially) losses — “when things go wrong, there's a lot of people ready to jump up and speak up,” Martinez said.

And then there’s the media coverage, of which Nebraska garners as much as any college program.

By the World-Herald’s count, 35 reporters regularly cover NU football events, which is on par with Alabama (30-40), Ohio State (30-35) and even more than Georgia (20-25), according to estimates by reporters on those beats. It’s even more than some NFL teams, according to “media professionals” that Martinez has talked to.

“I think it just speaks to how relevant (Nebraska) is and how passionate people are about it,” Martinez said. “I have nothing negative to say about that, but it is kind of nuts. … If I were to get the privilege to be able to play at the next level, I'd be well prepared for any sort of media situation I could encounter.”

Manhattan’s football ecosystem is different, “more of a chill vibe,” Tony said. Adrian says people still recognize him, “but I wouldn’t say there’s any lines for selfies,” he said.

The press core is smaller, too — about 20 reporters at most events, per K-State media relations staff. Tony found himself “consumed” at times by Nebraska media’s coverage of his son’s tenure. There must’ve been 10, 12 or 15 podcasts, he said.

“At Kansas State, you almost have to go hunt for them,” Tony said. “I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. It’s just different.”

It may even be a better fit for Adrian, who Tony described as “an internal guy.” Nebraska provided Adrian with great opportunities and a great atmosphere, Tony said. Adrian reiterated multiple times that he views his Nebraska tenure with pride and positivity. Tony said the decision to leave was “very difficult” for his son.

“I think there's a lot involved with being a quarterback, playing football and being the face of a program,” Tony said. “I think for him, he needed a fresh-start opportunity. And I believe that Kansas State presented what he wanted.”

* * *

Belt drove to Manhattan this offseason to visit his old roommate. Accompanied by a herd of Wildcats, Belt and Martinez hit the town. Ate barbecue. Toured Aggieville.

Belt even left town with some merchandise to support his old quarterback.

“I got myself a polo,” Belt said. “During the bye weeks, I might have to rep K-State.”

Belt won’t be alone. Husker fans might not buy the gear, but they can’t help but be curious about their old QB. Was it him that kept Nebraska from reaching its potential over the last four years, or vice versa? The 2022 season offers a weekly referendum.

Early returns suggest that Martinez’s new home is a snug fit. His Wildcats boast a stable infrastructure, including an offensive line that afforded him three, four, even five seconds to throw at times against South Dakota.

Tony hears happiness in his son’s voice — “He just has a different presence,” Tony said.

Warner sees a difference on the field, too.

“It just seems to me there's a lot less pressure on him to be able to go out there and be perfect,” Warner said. “He doesn’t have to go out there and throw for 400 yards and rush for another 100 and put his body on the line every play.”

There’s a quote guaranteed to draw Husker parallels. Martinez prefers to focus on his current team, but he understands the inexorable link to his old one.

“It comes with the territory, I would assume, just because I've played there for so long,” he said.

He harbors no desire to divorce himself from the Huskers, either. Martinez has met NU fans in Manhattan. He’s signed a Nebraska helmet.

“I’ll never turn those things down,” Martinez said. “I respect them for that.”

And he still has his Husker gear, even if Tony says most of it is in storage at the moment.

Big Red will be watching Adrian in his new purple threads, monitoring his progress, comparing stats and records along the way.

When Martinez has a moment, he’ll glance back.

“Every game that I can watch, I definitely will,” Martinez said. “There's so many people there that I'll be lifelong friends with around the program that I’ll always be rooting for. I wish them nothing but success.”