9 Huskers get Blackshirts before Wednesday practice in Ireland

Defensive linemen Ty Robinson and Colton Feist, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, corner Quinton Newsome and safeties Myles Farmer and Marques Buford earned the shirts, which historically have denoted the top, starting defenders on the team.

NU coaches chose not to award the Blackshirts to any transfer who has yet to appear in a Husker game, which left players like Ochaun Mathis and Tommi Hill waiting at least one more week. Nebraska also did not award a Blackshirt at nickel, where Isaac Gifford, Chris Kolarevic and Javin Wright are still battling for playing time.