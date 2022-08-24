9 Huskers get Blackshirts before Wednesday practice in Ireland

Nine Nebraska football players have earned Blackshirts, awarded Wednesday afternoon before the Huskers' first practice near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Nine defensive players earned the coveted jersey ahead of the Huskers' season opener on Saturday against Northwestern in Dublin.
Defensive linemen Ty Robinson and Colton Feist, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, corner Quinton Newsome and safeties Myles Farmer and Marques Buford earned the shirts, which historically have denoted the top, starting defenders on the team.
NU coaches chose not to award the Blackshirts to any transfer who has yet to appear in a Husker game, which left players like Ochaun Mathis and Tommi Hill waiting at least one more week. Nebraska also did not award a Blackshirt at nickel, where Isaac Gifford, Chris Kolarevic and Javin Wright are still battling for playing time.
The 2022 Blackshirts
» Garrett Nelson, edge rusher, junior
» Caleb Tannor, edge rusher, senior
» Nick Henrich, linebacker, sophomore
» Luke Reimer, linebacker, junior
» Marques Buford, defensive back, sophomore
» Myles Farmer, defensive back, sophomore
» Quinton Newsome, defensive back, junior
» Ty Robinson, defensive lineman, sophomore
» Colton Feist, defensive lineman, junior
Photos: The view from Dublin as Huskers arrive for Aer Lingus Classic
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar01.JPG
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar02.JPG
Nebraska fans and other tourists walk near Dublin Castle ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar03.JPG
The River Liffey as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar04.JPG
A bird flies over the River Liffey as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar05.JPG
Graeme Derham of Dublin performs in the Temple Bar district Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar06.JPG
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar07.JPG
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar08.JPG
The Temple Bar district as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar09.JPG
Husker, Wildcat, Irish and American flags fly over a bar in Dublin on Tuesday as fans arrive in advance of Saturday's Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar10.JPG
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar11.JPG
The courtyard at Dublin Castle in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar12.JPG
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar13.JPG
The Temple Bar in Dublin on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar14.JPG
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players and fans arrive in Dublin for season opener
Watch now: Huskers' Ireland trip by the numbers
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar16.JPG
Bridges over the River Liffey as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-ireland-ar15.JPG
Shadows and people as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker season subscription promos
Subscribe at
Omaha.com/subscribe
.
GRACE BELLINGHAUSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
082422-owh-spo-arrivalireland-ar04
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife, Angela, arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-arrivalireland-ar05
Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-arrivalireland-ar08
Nebraska players Alante Brown (left) and Kamonte Grimes arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-arrivalireland-ar02.JPG
From left to right, Husker linemen Brant Banks, Hunter Anthony and Teddy Prochazka chat with coach Scott Frost as they arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-arrivalireland-ar03.JPG
Casey Thompson (11) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-arrivalireland-ar07
Nebraska coach Scott Frost arrives for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-arrivalireland-ar11
Jay Terry, Nebraska assistant athletic director for equipment operations, arrives for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-arrivalireland-ar06
Nebraska players Travis Vokolek (from left), Ezra Miller and Chris Hickman arrive for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
082422-owh-spo-arrivalireland-ar09
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander arrives for a welcome dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!