Fans Dublin down as they look toward first Husker Saturday in Lincoln

Maybe the mood in the Historic Haymarket on a breezy Sunday morning was a sign that disappointment is the new norm when it comes to the Huskers.
A young man walking on Eighth Street didn't stop to ponder Saturday's downer in Dublin, but instead turned his head slightly and spoke the words many fans might have been feeling.
"I just hope we win three games," he shouted over his shoulder without breaking stride.
Nebraska dropped its season opener to Northwestern on Saturday, and one day later, the fans offered a mixed bag of emotions -- from anger with Scott Frost and the coaching staff to optimism that the quarterback situation, along with the Blackshirts, were better than they were a year ago.
Six days from now, the same area will be swarming with fans, as the Huskers take on North Dakota in their home opener.
Despite the disappointing loss, the mood on Sunday was still cheery, with people walking the streets — still donning their scarlet and cream.
Dale, who was heading toward Lazlo's, was optimistic.
"I think the errors were less than they were in the last few years," he said.
Down the street, three men stood on a corner. After laughing with a friend who had walked by, they shared their disappointment.
"My confidence is about where it was. It kind of just, like, deflates any more hope that I would have had."
One member of the group did have some optimism.
"(Quarterback Casey) Thompson played well, the receiving corps looked good. The special teams were a lot better."
The Huskers coaching staff didn't escape criticism from a couple on Canopy Street. They cited a failed onside kick in the third quarter that changed the momentum of the game.
"I thought that onside kick was ridiculous. If we don't make a bowl game, something has to change."
As lunch hour approached, shops and boutiques opened their doors. Outside Best of Big Red, Mark displayed no concern, holding bags from assorted Haymarket shops.
"I'm still excited for the season. I was disappointed, but other than a couple critical plays, I suppose we still could have been in it."
