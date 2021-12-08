Frost, Huskers finalize addition of OC Mark Whipple from Pitt, new OL coach Donovan Raiola

Scott Frost set out to find new voices and new ideas for his offensive staff and now two of the major changes are official.

The Nebraska coach on Wednesday morning announced the hires of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple and new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

“We are excited to add Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola to our offensive coaching staff,” Frost said in a news release. “Mark has four decades of coaching experience and brings a long record of offensive success to Nebraska. Donovan is an outstanding offensive line coach who has a history of winning as both a player and coach. I am confident their addition will have a positive impact on the young men in our program and the success of our offense.”

Whipple spent the past three years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Pitt, where he tutored Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett and oversaw an offense that ranks near the top of the country in scoring and production this fall.

“The opportunity to coach at a school with the history and tradition of Nebraska is special,” Whipple said. “Coach Frost has a great offensive mind, and I look forward to working together with him and our staff to best position our players for success.

"I can’t wait to get to Lincoln and represent Husker Football.”

Raiola, 38, spent the past three years as the assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears and before that was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame. This will be his first time running an offensive line room on his own, but Frost clearly was impressed during their interview late last week.

“I am humbled to lead the offensive line at the University of Nebraska,” Raiola said in the release. “I understand the responsibility of coaching the Pipeline and the history of offensive line excellence at Nebraska. We will work tirelessly to add to that tradition.”

Raiola was a center and captain at Wisconsin during his collegiate playing days and is the younger brother of former Husker great Dominic Raiola.

The Journal Star reported Tuesday that both hires were on track to become official.

