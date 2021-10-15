 Skip to main content
Gene Chinander, father of Husker DC Erik Chinander, killed in Iowa car crash

Michigan vs. Nebraska, 10.9

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander watches warmups before a game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, was killed in a one-car accident Thursday in Iowa, according to several news reports. 

He was 69 years old. 

Gene Chinander was a longtime high school coach in Iowa. On Thursday afternoon, according to KIMT, he was driving a pickup truck near Allison, Iowa, and failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a parked semi-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Erik Chinander is in his fourth year as Nebraska's defensive coordinator. The Huskers are scheduled to travel to Minneapolis on Friday afternoon for a Saturday game against  Minnesota. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

