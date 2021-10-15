Gene Chinander, father of Husker DC Erik Chinander, killed in Iowa car crash

Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, was killed in a one-car accident Thursday in Iowa, according to several news reports.

He was 69 years old.

Gene Chinander was a longtime high school coach in Iowa. On Thursday afternoon, according to KIMT, he was driving a pickup truck near Allison, Iowa, and failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a parked semi-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erik Chinander is in his fourth year as Nebraska's defensive coordinator. The Huskers are scheduled to travel to Minneapolis on Friday afternoon for a Saturday game against Minnesota.

