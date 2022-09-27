Heat check: What coaches have said about Nebraska’s head coaching vacancy

Two weeks after Nebraska parted ways with head coach Scott Frost, the Huskers’ search for their next head coach is no closer to completion. However, many potential options from across the country spoke out on Nebraska’s job opening since then, with most denying interest.

Here’s how some of the top candidates for the position are looking at the moment:

Urban Meyer

Current position: FOX Sports analyst.

Heat level: 2.

The lowdown: Appearing on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff before the Oklahoma game, Meyer heard a Nebraska crowd chant 'We want Urban.’ The former Ohio State coach also had plenty to say about Nebraska’s status as a historical college football power.

“You have to ask why they struggle today, and my answer is the recruiting base,” Meyer said on Sept. 15. “Nebraska is an elite job. Nebraska has got historically one of the winningest programs, a great fan base. They’ve been down, they have to figure out this recruiting piece, they have to get someone who understands that area.”

Even still, Meyer appears content with his current role at Fox.

“I’m really happy with Fox and really happy with the lifestyle right now,” Meyer told On3 last week. “I’m flying in today to see grandkids and I’m happy with what I am doing.”

Dave Aranda

Current position: Baylor head coach.

Heat level: 8.

The lowdown: Aranda has emerged as one of the top targets in NU’s coaching search, and he’s no stranger to succeeding at a high level. Aranda proved himself as a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and LSU, and now he’s in the midst of another winning season at Baylor. Aranda has not commented publicly on the Nebraska job.

Matt Campbell

Current position: Iowa State head coach.

Heat level: 9

The lowdown: As one of the true Midwest football coaches available to Nebraska, Campbell has been a consistent name throughout the last few weeks. The Iowa State head coach took over a struggling program and turned it into a winning program, and that experience could prepare him for a similar challenge at Nebraska.

In the immediate aftermath of Frost’s firing, Campbell opted not to comment on NU’s open job as he instead focused on how these situations affect players.

"One thing that we have lost our way is the impact that it still has on 18 to 22-year-olds," Campbell said on Sept. 13. “Whether the coaches have lost their way, or our industry has, I think still providing platforms, environments and cultures that allow young people to grow has to be our job and responsibility.”

Lance Leipold

Current position: Kansas head coach.

Heat level: 9

The lowdown: Given his Nebraska ties, Leipold was one of the first names on the NU hot board, and he’s only picked up more steam since. Kansas is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2009, and the more wins the Jayhawks pick up the season, the better Leipold looks as a potential candidate.

When asked about the NU job opening on Sept. 13, Leipold declined to comment, saying "I'm focused on this football team and getting ready for Houston."

However, Leipold offered a more concrete denial on Wednesday.

“I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at,” Leipold said on Ryan Leaf’s Straight Line podcast. “My wife Kelly and I, we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move. At this stage of our career, it’s flattering, but our focus is (on) trying to build the Kansas Jayhawks into a winner and a consistent winner for the long haul.”

Jamey Chadwell

Current position: Coastal Carolina head coach.

Heat level: 6.

The lowdown: Another coach who has shown the ability to improve a program, Chadwell has Coastal Carolina off to another strong start at 4-0. Former NU assistant and Coastal Carolina head coach Joe Moglia floated Chadwell’s name early in the process, leading to Chadwell denying any contact with Nebraska.

“As far as them contacting me, nothing’s happened like that,” Chadwell said on Sept. 14. “Coach (Moglia) should stand up for me and say I’ve done a good job. They hired me here, but I’m not putting any thought into it. I know he has some connections. We have not one time talked about that job. We have not one time talked about it now or in the past. Everything we talk about is how we can make this place here the best.”

Dave Doeren

Current position: NC State head coach.

Heat level: 3.

The lowdown: In the midst of a Top 25 season with NC State, Doeren doesn’t appear to have much interest in changing schools. Plenty can happen between now and the end of the year, but Doeren’s comments on Sept. 12 suggest he’s content in his current role.

“Dude, it’s Week 3 of the season,” Doeren said. “I’m so fired up to coach my team this week. I’m so excited about playing at home and coaching the Wolfpack. It’s not the first time that names have been on lists and it is what it is when you talk about that. I can’t wait to get ready for this game. It’s a big one for us and a big season and a great group of guys, so that’s where my heart is.”

Bill O’Brien

Current position: Alabama offensive coordinator.

Heat level: 7.

The lowdown: As an accomplished former Penn State head coach, O’Brien makes a lot of sense for an NU program going through hard times as well. A long period away from the college ranks doesn’t appear to have changed O’Brien’s status as a respected offensive mind — his Alabama offense ranks No. 6 nationally so far this year. O’Brien has not commented on the Nebraska job, but he remains a name to watch.

Chris Klieman

Current position: Kansas State head coach.

Heat level: 4.

The lowdown: After successful runs with North Dakota State and Kansas State, would Klieman be interested in another Midwest job at Nebraska? Speaking on Sept. 13, Kleiman voiced his support for athletic director Gene Taylor, who hired him at Kansas State after the duo worked together at NDSU.

"I really like it here at Kansas State," Klieman said. "I love our players, love our guys, and it’s pretty simple for me. I just say one name and that's Gene Taylor. Gene's my guy."

Jim Leonhard

Current position: Wisconsin defensive coordinator.

Heat level: 2.

The lowdown: Given his success in the Big Ten already, Leonhard made sense as a candidate who would immediately improve NU’s chances of competing in the conference. However, Leonhard remains content in his role at Wisconsin. After turning down a position with the Green Bay Packers last year, it’s clear that prying Leonhard away from Wisconsin is easier said than done.

“It's funny, there were many verified, kind of random sources out there saying yesterday that I had taken jobs,” Leonhard said on Sept. 13. “It was pretty funny to see. I have talked about it a lot, man, I am comfortable here. I am not saying this is the place I'll be for the rest of my life, but I love this place. I love what we're doing. I like the guys and who I am coaching with. I am not in a rush to make the decisions that some people think I am."

Matt Rhule

Current position: Carolina Panthers head coach.

Heat level: 5

The lowdown: For now, Rhule is in a holding pattern with any college jobs. With the Panthers sitting at 1-2 so far this season, Rhule’s seat might one of the hottest in the NFL. In all likelihood, he’ll still have a few more weeks to try and save the season. But, if the Panthers do decide to make a coaching change, the former Baylor head coach could pick up steam as a potential option for Nebraska.

Zac Taylor

Current position: Cincinnati Bengals head coach.

Heat level: 3.

The lowdown: Similar to Rhule, Taylor is in the midst of a challenging start to the NFL season. The Bengals avoided falling to 0-3 by defeating the New York Jets last week, but they still face an uphill road to a playoff berth. Given that Marvin Lewis lasted 15 years in Cincinnati without winning a playoff game, it’d be surprising if the Bengals parted ways with Taylor a year after he led them to a Super Bowl appearance. But, if any tension arises, a potentially big payday could await the former NU quarterback at his alma mater.

Mark Stoops

Current position: Kentucky head coach.

Heat level: 3.

The lowdown: After an offseason spat with men’s basketball coach John Calipari about Kentucky’s status as a basketball school, could Stoops be pried away from the program he’s led since 2013? With Kentucky in the midst of a 4-0 season that has the Wildcats ranked No. 7 nationally, it’s hard to see at the moment.

Stoops said as much during a radio show on Sept. 12.

“I’m very content and very happy at the University of Kentucky. We have a lot more work to do here,” he said.