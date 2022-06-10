His father may coach at Oregon, but Teitum Tuioti still intrigued by Nebraska's offer

Teitum Tuioti is trying to adjust.

The 2023 outside linebacker prospect moved earlier this year to Oregon because his dad, Tony, left Nebraska’s coaching staff to join the one of new Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Where Tony goes, the family follows, much as they did when, after two years at California, Tony took the job at Nebraska in 2019.

“It was definitely tough to move again for senior year,” said Teitum, who finishes his junior year at Eugene Sheldon High School in mid-June. He played three seasons at Lincoln Southeast before the move. “You’ve just got to find the positives and roll with it, so that’s what I’m doing now, me and my family, and Eugene is nice.”

This weekend, Teitum Tuioti heads back to Nebraska for an official visit. Having seen every inch of NU’s setup while his dad coached the defensive line for three seasons, Teitum won’t find many surprises on his visit. That’s one of the things he likes.

“It’s been home for me for the last three years and I have good relationship with all the coaches, and I’ve been around the fan base, too, at all the home games,” Tuioti said. “It’s somewhere I feel comfortable and know I could improve here.”

Husker defensive front coach Mike Dawson is recruiting the 6-foot-3, 223-pound Tuioti to an edge rusher role similar to the one currently inhabited by Caleb Tannor.

“They like to have fun on the edge, and Dawson’s a great coach,” said Tuioti, a three-star prospect. “He knows how to get guys ready for the season.”

A three-star prospect, Tuioti has plenty of scholarship offers, including one from his dad’s new school. Oregon has nice facilities, Teitum said, and a top-flight program like NU.

“But Nebraska is something else when you get down there,” Tuioti said. “It’s a really nice place. So both places are really nice, and both are strong in football.”

A key factor in Tuioti’s decision: He wants to attend a college with a strong engineering program. Tuioti wants to explore construction management.

“After football, you’ve got to find a way to provide for yourself,” he said.

