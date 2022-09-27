Inside the 100-year journey of a Nebraska season ticket

College football is a game of tradition.

In most places, the rivalries, fight songs and nicknames date back decades and are passed down from generation to generation. The coaches, players and administrators all come and go, but the fans are the one constant.

For as long as Memorial Stadium has stood in downtown Lincoln, Lee Potter and his family members have been there.

Over the course of their 100 years of support, the seats have been moved and nearly lost twice.

But, that’s what makes it so special — it was never about the seats themselves.

It was about the memories made there, of which there are many.

***

It all started in 1922 when Roland Drishaus received a season ticket due to his participation on Nebraska’s track team. That first season ticket was situated in the old Nebraska Field, located at North 10th and T St., and it came during a much different era for Nebraska football.

Seeking to raise funds for their new stadium, the football team sold tins of candy as a way fans could support the program. Drishaus’ wife, Leah Potter, purchased one of those tins and used it as her sewing box for the rest of her life.

When the Huskers moved from Nebraska Field to Memorial Stadium in 1923, the season ticket was originally placed in West Stadium. They added a second season ticket not long after, in 1926.

In the next few years, the seats migrated to East Stadium where they’ve remained to this day — Section 5, Row 38, Seats 18 and 19. A pair of seats in row 39 and row 40 came later, too.

At its start, Memorial Stadium seated just 31,080 — a far cry from the 90,000 people that can pack into the stadium now.

They saw the Huskers join the Big Six Conference, they saw Dana X. Bible lead the program to one of its most successful runs from 1929-36 and they also saw the struggles of nine straight losing seasons in the 1940s.

Even for the most passionate fans, that level of losing can test their patience. So, with two young girls that needed their attention, the couple made the decision to cancel their season tickets.

“About three or fourth months later, they realized they were going to miss their friends,” Lee Potter said. “They called the ticket office in panic mode, and luckily they still had their seats available.”

Those young girls were Potter’s cousins, Charlotte Egenberger, who now lives in Minneapolis, and Mary Fritts, who lives in Lyons, Nebraska.

For Potter, his first memory of the seats dates back to 1966, a season where Bob Devaney won a fourth Big Eight title in four seasons.

“It was a big deal for me then, you know I was young and just learning how to drive,” Potter said. “Heck, I think I even parked within two blocks of the stadium!”

***

With many family members to go around, Potter was only a part of the shared experience in the family’s two seats.

From Devaney’s national championship teams in 1970 and 1971 to the start of the Tom Osborne era, countless family members and friends got to take in games from the seats.

“I know it sounds a little silly, but until you’ve actually gone to a game it’s hard to understand the feelings of tradition and pride,” Potter said. "You can put all your troubles in the old kit bag and go enjoy the day with a lot of people. It’s an experience to be at a football game, and there’s nothing else that matches up in this state. There just isn’t.”

Incredibly, the seats have only been passed down once when Leah Potter died in 1987. Egenberger became the caretaker of the season tickets and would often call up Lee Potter as one of their local options to ensure the tickets were used.

“It’s always been a big thrill; just give me a call and I’ll go is what I told them,” Potter said.

That is, until Potter took over the family responsibilities in the last few years. Now, he’s the one who is in charge of making sure the tickets end up in willing hands. Potter’s two sons, his daughter and his grandchildren have all attended games in the seats, as have close friends and other relatives.

At this point, that’s the legacy of the season tickets — they don’t really belong to one person; they belong to all.

“I give them away because I think it’s such a coveted prize that it just makes me happy and it makes someone else happy,” Potter said. “Nobody ever pays for a ticket.”

The 2022 season marks 100 years of the family attending football games dating back to Drishaus’ first year at the university, but they almost didn’t make it there.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season where no fans were allowed inside the stadium, Egenberger decided she would give up the seats.

“I’m like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding,’” Potter said. “I called up the ticket office right away and I asked what they did with the tickets and the lady said, ‘Oh, nothing. A lot of people gave up their seats last year and we didn’t think they were serious.’”

Potter relayed that information to his cousin and sure enough, Egenberger called back two weeks later saying she would keep the tickets “in order to keep the tradition alive.”

However, the on-field product hasn’t always made that easy.

***

Ahead of a marquee nonconference game against Oklahoma, Potter thought he’d have no trouble finding takers for his seats.

A few calls later, and nothing had materialized. Much like the run Husker fans endured in the 1940s, five straight losing seasons had sapped some of the state’s collective passion.

“90,000 people expect to go see a good ball game, and they don’t go to see the other team,” Potter said. “As a matter of fact, I had a hard time finding somebody that would take free tickets to the University of Nebraska against Oklahoma. It just kind of hurt my heart.”

What hurts too is even thinking that this streak will end one day. Since Potter is simply the caretaker of the tickets that are in Egenberger’s name, the tradition will likely end there. Typically, the University doesn’t allow season tickets to be passed down more than once.

“I just know that when my cousin passes, if I’m still alive, I’ll be done,” Potter said. “After 100 years it just seems (unfair) that it’d happen that way, but I understand that there’s such a demand for tickets so I get it. But, I know at that point in time I’ll be crushed; I’d give them a check for the tickets for the next 10 years tomorrow, but that’s not going to fly.”

But, there’s still time to celebrate today while thinking about tomorrow. The world may have changed and the stadium may have evolved, but Saturdays in Lincoln have always been there.

With every game that follows, more memories will be made and some of the same traditions that were there in 1922 will still be observed.

For Potter, that’s the takeaway.

“It overwhelms me to think that it’s been so many years,” he said. “Whenever I was at a University of Nebraska football game, that was important for me. I just can’t get past that tradition, and I think you’ll find about 90,000 people that agree.”