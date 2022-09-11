Inside the ‘detail-oriented process’ Alberts envisions in search for next head coach

Trev Alberts’ phone will be very busy in the coming weeks and months.

It was hardly an easy decision for the Nebraska athletic director to fire Scott Frost on Sunday, but Alberts said he did it because he felt the program needed a “slightly different vision.”

Now, the natural question: Which coach will provide that vision? And, a follow-up: What exactly is the vision?

For the time being, it’s interim head coach Mickey Joseph. But, Alberts will be making calls to agents, friends and coaches with the goal of casting a wide net in Nebraska’s coaching search. Alberts said Nebraska will do a national coaching search, whether that includes Joseph or not.

“I met with Mickey and I told him we were going to a national search, and we’ll see how the season unfolds,” Albert said. “I think we have an opportunity to hire an outstanding coach that can lead our program. I’d love to see Mickey grow into that, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Considering the losing slump Nebraska finds itself in as a program, Alberts has several different criteria he’ll be looking for in Nebraska’s next head coach. Dating back to his time as Omaha’s athletic director, Alberts has made many key hires based on the character of the coaches.

Alberts said the basic fundamentals of authentic leadership are important, and players should be inspired to follow their coaches.

“Great coaches are people of character,” Alberts said. “They’re people managers, they’re culture-builders and they’re grinders; a lot of the great ones don’t have a lot of hobbies because it’s all they know.”

Even after paying the entirety of Frost’s buyout, Alberts said coaching salaries won’t be a constraint during the search. Instead, the focus will be on two things — does the coach match NU’s culture, and can they rebuild the fundamentals of the program?

However long it takes to find that person is just fine for Alberts.

“I do think there’s some benefit in terms of making the decision when we’ve made it,” Alberts said. “I think this gives us an opportunity to really do the necessary work and dive into a detail-oriented process that talks to a lot of people. We’re going to clearly define what our values are, and we’re not going to hire coaches who don’t believe what we believe in. We need to take as long as it takes to find the right leader.”