Mickey Joseph: Nebraska's players are in a 'good place mentally' ahead of Rutgers game

Mickey Joseph recited a quote from Deion Sanders to his Huskers on Wednesday morning.

“Bet on yourself, look in the mirror and believe in yourself,” Joseph said. “ ... Believe in yourself and what you see in that mirror.”

Nebraska has struggled with that concept over the last year-plus. Before Saturday’s win over Indiana, it’d been 364s day since NU beat a FBS opponent. They lost nine straight to FBS schools, and they lost a head coach and a defensive coordinator along the way.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple wondered aloud Tuesday about the Huskers’ confidence. Joseph shared those concerns a day later.

“I think he’s right on,” Joseph said. “They hadn’t won a lot of games. If you were on this team and you lost nine straight, would you think you can win every game? No, it’s human nature to doubt yourself.”

Something changed during the last two weeks, however. Joseph saw defenders buying into Bill Busch’s schematic changes during the bye week. Players carried themselves with swagger. Then, for the first time in a year, the Huskers closed a game strong enough to win.

That success should breed more, in Joseph’s mind.

“Kids these days, they have to see it,” he said.

Now that Nebraska has, they’re practicing with more punch and purpose. Joseph saw their swagger late in Saturday’s game.

Friday’s game at Rutgers presents a different, more physical challenge. But after the last few weeks, Joseph feels more confident in his team’s confidence.

“I think (the players) are in a good place mentally right now,” he said. “I think they turned over a new leaf. They finally got it done Saturday night. I think now they can see it.”

* Joseph said quarterback Casey Thompson was “sore” after taking three sacks on Saturday, but Thompson practiced this week.

* Tight end Travis Vokolek, who caught one pass last week, should see more action going forward. Joseph said Vokolek is a good run and pass blocker, but NU also looks to him as a receiving threat.

“We’ll see more of him,” Joseph said.

* Joseph is excited about Nebraska’s new 1890 NIL collective, particularly because of its leader, former associate A.D. and current Husker radio analyst Matt Davison.

If there’s one thing Davison can do, Joseph said, it’s raise money. And Davison’s background makes him a snug fit for his new role.

“Matt understands recruiting, and he’s gonna do a great job for us in NIL,” Joseph said. “He’s gonna do a great job because Matt’s Nebraska in and out, and we trust Matt. We’re happy for Matt, but we’re also happy that our kids are going to be associated with somebody that they know personally.”

* Indiana wanted to sling passes and move its offense as fast as possible. Rutgers wants to run the ball and grind clock.

“It's a totally different mindset,” Joseph said. “That's why the coaches had to put so much time in trying to get the game plan together and make sure we get the right bodies on the field.”

Joseph said coaches have worked “late nights” preparing for the style change on a short week. And defensive coordinator Bill Bush said Tuesday that the short week would require more hours from players.

“But the kids are champions,” Joseph said. “... The kids came back and worked today. I thought it was really smooth this week.”