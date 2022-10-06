Mickey Joseph: Nebraska's players are in a 'good place mentally' ahead of Rutgers game

Luke Mullin has the Husker report after hearing from Nebraska's coordinators Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
Mickey Joseph recited a quote from Deion Sanders to his Huskers on Wednesday morning.
“Bet on yourself, look in the mirror and believe in yourself,” Joseph said. “ ... Believe in yourself and what you see in that mirror.”
Nebraska has struggled with that concept over the last year-plus. Before Saturday’s win over Indiana, it’d been 364s day since NU beat a FBS opponent. They lost nine straight to FBS schools, and they lost a head coach and a defensive coordinator along the way.
Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple wondered aloud Tuesday about the Huskers’ confidence. Joseph shared those concerns a day later.
“I think he’s right on,” Joseph said. “They hadn’t won a lot of games. If you were on this team and you lost nine straight, would you think you can win every game? No, it’s human nature to doubt yourself.”
Something changed during the last two weeks, however. Joseph saw defenders buying into Bill Busch’s schematic changes during the bye week. Players carried themselves with swagger. Then, for the first time in a year, the Huskers closed a game strong enough to win.
That success should breed more, in Joseph’s mind.
“Kids these days, they have to see it,” he said.
Now that Nebraska has, they’re practicing with more punch and purpose. Joseph saw their swagger late in Saturday’s game.
Friday’s game at Rutgers presents a different, more physical challenge. But after the last few weeks, Joseph feels more confident in his team’s confidence.
“I think (the players) are in a good place mentally right now,” he said. “I think they turned over a new leaf. They finally got it done Saturday night. I think now they can see it.”
* Joseph said quarterback Casey Thompson was “sore” after taking three sacks on Saturday, but Thompson practiced this week.
* Tight end Travis Vokolek, who caught one pass last week, should see more action going forward. Joseph said Vokolek is a good run and pass blocker, but NU also looks to him as a receiving threat.
“We’ll see more of him,” Joseph said.
* Joseph is excited about Nebraska’s new 1890 NIL collective, particularly because of its leader, former associate A.D. and current Husker radio analyst Matt Davison.
If there’s one thing Davison can do, Joseph said, it’s raise money. And Davison’s background makes him a snug fit for his new role.
“Matt understands recruiting, and he’s gonna do a great job for us in NIL,” Joseph said. “He’s gonna do a great job because Matt’s Nebraska in and out, and we trust Matt. We’re happy for Matt, but we’re also happy that our kids are going to be associated with somebody that they know personally.”
* Indiana wanted to sling passes and move its offense as fast as possible. Rutgers wants to run the ball and grind clock.
“It's a totally different mindset,” Joseph said. “That's why the coaches had to put so much time in trying to get the game plan together and make sure we get the right bodies on the field.”
Joseph said coaches have worked “late nights” preparing for the style change on a short week. And defensive coordinator Bill Bush said Tuesday that the short week would require more hours from players.
“But the kids are champions,” Joseph said. “... The kids came back and worked today. I thought it was really smooth this week.”
Photos: The scenes from Indiana vs. Nebraska at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska fans crowd around a statue of Bob Devaney before the Unity Walk on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fan Fallyn Filipowski (left) touches Archie's leg while held up by Aaron Barnett on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph leads his team into Memorial Stadium ahead of the Indiana game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players high-five fans as they enter Memorial Stadium before the Indiana game Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Young husker fans wait for a glimpse of Nebraska players at the Unity Walk before the Indiana game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fans look at gear and memorabilia while tailgating underneath the I-180 bridges near Memorial Stadium ahead of Saturday's game.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch is shown during the Unity Walk before the Indiana game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
University of Nebraska-Lincoln alums Brinda Cassidy of Ankeny, Iowa, (left) talks with classmate Edward Abbey of Kalamazoo, Mich., before the game against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jakob Fisher walks back to his dorm wearing an astronaut helmer on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Marques Buford tackles Indiana's Emery Simmons on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (right) escapes a tackle by Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (center) and Caleb Tannor (back) tackle Indiana's Shaun Shivers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Nebraska football team takes the field before the Indiana game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs with the ball as Indiana's Bradley Jennings attempts to tackle on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana's Emery Simmons (top) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown against Nebraska with teammate Myles Jackson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) catches a pass against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive back Quinton Newsome (6) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Javon Swinton (18) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek (83) runs after a catch against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) catches a pass against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws the ball while bring tackled by Indiana defensive back Noah Pierre (21), resulting in an intentional grounding penalty on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) misses a tackle on Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas (12) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer (28) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana tight end AJ Barner (88) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy (6) is sacked in the end zone and fumbles the ball for an Indiana touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (69) reacts after Nebraska fumbles the ball in the end zone, resulting in an Indiana touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (left) grabs a touchdown pass in front of Indiana's Tiawan Mullen on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Casey Thompson runs with the ball against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska huddles between the third and fourth quarters on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebrask's Tyreke Johnson (from left,) Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich celebrate after making a stop in the 4th quarter against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen (right) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska's Marcus Washington in the third quarter during on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A fan watches the screen intently during a play review in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) is escorted off the field by Nebraska coaching staff after coming down hard on his shoulder during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska huddles between the third and fourth quarter during the Indiana game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Indian's Tiawan Mullen (top) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska's Marcus Washington in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
A Nebraska fan holds up a corn hat during the simba raise in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes (13) is swarmed by his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Indiana during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive back Kaine Williams (5) reacts after a unsportsmanlike conduct call goes against Indiana defensive back Brylan Lanier (not pictured) during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) defends Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (right) as he tries to make a catch during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebrask's Ty Robinson celebrates after getting a sack against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebrask's Trey Palmer dances after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen (right) successfully defends a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Marcus Washington (7) during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) reacts after sacking Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak (not pictured) during the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (left) is tackled by Indian's Noah Pierre during the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fans wait for the teams to take the field as the sun begins to set on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch celebrates after the team made a stop against Indiana in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebrask's Trey Palmer (3) catches a pass and beats Indiana's Phillip Dunnam (15) to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marcus Washington breaks a tackle from Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald (31) in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A sea of fans clad in red are lit by the sunset during the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) sacks Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (right) speaks to Ochaun Mathis (32) in the third quarter during the Indiana game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Indiana's Devon Matthews (left) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska's Travis Vokolek in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebrask's Tyreke Johnson (far left) upends Indiana's Andison Coby (10) mid-run during the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome wags his finger just as he is called for a pass interference during the Indiana game in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (left) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with teammate Chancellor Brewington during the game against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's quarterback Casey Thompson (right) greets his counterpart, Indiana's Connor Bazelak, after the win on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) escapes a tackle by Indiana's Tiawan Mullen on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph walks off the field after the win against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) makes a stop against Indiana's Emery Simmons during the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph (left) greets Indiana head coach Tom Allen after the win on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) points downfield after making a catch against Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fans (from left) Ivan Friesen of Elkhart, Ind., and Cody Liss and Shirley Munsinger of Lincoln celebrate a second-quarter touchdown against Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) and Nebraska wide receiver Ty Hahn (17) celebrate after Hartzog scooped up a blocked punt for a touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph walks out of the tunnel with his team before the game against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) grabs his leg after being hit in the second quarter against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph claps during the game against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska fans watch on during the game against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch celebrates after the team made a stop against Indiana in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Marcus Washington breaks a tackle from Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald (31) in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebrask's Chancellor Brewington (left) reacts after stepping out of bounds near the end zone as he is pressured by Indiana's Cam Jones (from left) and Bryant Fitzgerald in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A sea of fans clad in red are lit by the sunset during the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana's Charles Campbell kicks a PAT over Nebraska defenders during the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebrask's Tyreke Johnson (far left) upends Indiana's Andison Coby (10) mid-run during the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana's Devon Matthews (left) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska's Travis Vokolek in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) celebrates after making a stop against Indiana during the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaeden Gould (left) defends a pass to Indian's Emery Simmons in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fans wait for the teams to take the field as the sun begins to set on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome wags his finger just as he is called for a pass interference during the Indiana game in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) celebrates after making a stop against Indiana during the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska fans make their way to their seats for the Indiana game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaeden Gould (left) defends a pass to Indian's Emery Simmons in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska fans wait for the teams to take the field as the sun begins to set on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates after getting a sack against Indiana's Connor Bazelak (bottom) in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen (top) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska's Marcus Washington in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph (left) greets Indiana head coach Tom Allen after the win on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) escapes a tackle by Indiana's Tiawan Mullen on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) celebrates after he returned a blocked Indiana punt for a touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (left) and Ty Hahn celebrate after Hartzog returned a blocked Indiana punt for a touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) and Brandon Moore (center) celebrate after Hartzog returned a blocked Indiana punt for a touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (from left), Malcolm Hartzog and Omar Brown celebrate after making a stop against Indiana in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) raises his fists after the Huskers defeated Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana head coach Tom Allen watched the game against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Husker fans celebrate a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
