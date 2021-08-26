Nebraska Athletic Department announces mask protocols for home football games, other events

On the same day the city of Lincoln enacted its new mask protocols for COVID-19, the Nebraska Athletic Department announced its health measures for home athletic events beginning with Friday's home volleyball match.

As of now, no attendance restrictions have been announced.

In accordance with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's health measures announced Tuesday, face coverings will be required for volleyball matches at the Devaney Sports Center.

Fans attending home football games against Fordham (Sept. 4) and Buffalo (Sept. 11) are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when on campus property.

The new directed health measures will apply to various spaces at Memorial Stadium.

* Concourses: Masks are strongly recommended.

* Lobbies: Masks are strongly recommended upon entry and required when utilizing elevators or in common indoor premium spaces.

* Elevators: Masks are required.

* Suites: Masks are strongly recommended for this cohort group when inside the respective suite and required when outside in the hallways and lobbies of the suite level.