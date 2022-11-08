Nebraska cracking down on alcohol in student section at Husker football games

DAMON BENNETT
Lincoln Journal Star
Things looked a little different in the student section last week at Memorial Stadium.
In a letter to students before the Oct. 29 Illinois game, the Nebraska Athletics announced it would be beefing up security in the student section for the remainder of the season.
Senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier said in the letter that additional security will be "implementing some stricter policies to prevent students from entering the stadium with bottles of alcohol and throwing objects in the student section."
Changes include additional security searches at the student gate, video surveillance that will be used to identify students throwing items and additional University Police and Lincoln Police personnel in the student section.
Meier said that during the Indiana game Oct. 1, game officials issued a warning to NU personnel regarding items being thrown from the student section. The next step would have been a penalty against the Huskers for game interruption.
Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
Missing Sioux City woman located out of state
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
Latest Woodbury County court report
"We take these warnings seriously, as it could have an impact on the game and the safety of fans and student-athletes," the letter said.
Any student caught attempting to bring alcohol into Memorial Stadium or throwing objects in the student section will be removed from the stadium and have their student tickets suspended for the remainder of the season.
All incidents will also be reported to the university's office of student conduct and community standards, and law enforcement may issue criminal citations for law violations.
Students are encouraged to report incidents to security by texting 402-472-0800.
PhotoFiles: Gameday in Nebraska through history
Husker Nation
When it comes to football fandom, few hold a candle to the fans of Husker Nation. Any time, anywhere, any weather, any opponent, any record, it doesn't matter; Husker fans show up for their boys. They always have. Lets take a look back. (photo from 1996 against University of Kansas)
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Alcohol is not allowed in Memorial Stadium. Tell that to these fans in 1971. At least Mr. Police Man was a good sport.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
NU cheerleaders lead fans in the then-annual "Yell like Hell" contest before the Cornhuskers took on the University of Colorado in 1967. FarmHouse Fraternity and Delta Delta Delta Sorority won this particular contest judged on costumes, originality of actions, projection of the cheer and crowd response.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
No matter how the team plays, no matter how hot or cold or early or late, Memorial Stadium sells out. It has since 1962 and shows no signs of stopping. Go Big Red. Picture from 1991.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Student Greg Johnson had a bit of fun spooking Kansas State fans as Old Man Gruesome in October 1978. The hooded students were all members of the Innocents Society.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Student Husker fans make a midnight march through Lincoln before taking on Penn State sometime in the 1950s or '60s (photo not dated).
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
They called them "Victory Bell Parades," and this one took place on the cold night of Oct. 30, 1954, ahead of a game against Missouri.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Students rally ahead of a game, possibly against the "kittys" of Kansas State, in November of 1956.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Eager fans fill the sagging bed of a pickup before the Huskers took on Oklahoma State in 1986.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
No ticket? No problem. An eager fan braves barbed wire to get into a Husker game in 1971. Or maybe just to mess with the guard.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
The guy in the previous photo wasn't alone in his quest to see the Huskers for free.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Perhaps those fence-jumping students could have procured the service of one of the ubiquitous ticket scalpers on GameDay. This transaction was made in 1983.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
The excesses of Husker fandom are not lost even on Nebraska's football coaches. Bob Devaney himself prepares to burn a very frightened-looking buffalo before his Huskers took on Colorado in 1971.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Husker student fans show their pride during homecoming week 1970.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
More fans, with more homecoming pride, in 1978.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Fans converge on the field of Memorial Stadium after a close Husker win over the Sooners in 1982.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Never underestimate the Sea of Red (pictured in black and white in 1989).
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Long before Team Jack, the Huskers have had a legacy of reaching out to their youngest fans. Husker Bruce Moore signs an autograph for a shy young fan in 1991.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
At the end of the day, no fans anywhere can match the dedication, enthusiasm and class of Husker fans. In and out of the stands on gameday. Shaun Moscrip demonstrates this dedication in 1988.
Journal Star file photo
Husker Nation
Thanks for taking a look back on the past of Husker fandom with us. It's a tradition that shows no signs of abating, no matter where the future takes our boys. But before we go, does anyone need four extra tickets?
Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or
dbennett@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @DamonJBennett
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!